Times News
Northwestern runs past Saucon Valley
HELLERTOWN - Ground and pound. Whatever it’s called and however it’s run, Northwestern does it effectively. The Tigers have found an identity - and success - running the ball this year, averaging an area-best 304.2 yards per game on the ground through the first five weeks of the season.
Times News
Parkland hands Pleasant Valley initial loss
ALLENTOWN - Pleasant Valley walked off the Parkland football field Friday night on the losing end for the first time this season. Parkland handed the Bears their first loss 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-division matchup. Pleasant Valley head coach Blaec Saeger, in his fourth season, didn’t want any...
Times News
Northern Lehigh cruises past Salisbury
SALISBURY - Northern Lehigh was all business on Friday night. And that’s exactly what head coach Joe Tout was looking for from his team. The Bulldogs scored early and often in cruising to a 42-0 victory over Salisbury. The win improved Nolehi to 5-1 as they successfully rebounded from last week’s loss to North Schuylkill.
Times News
Thursday games are gaining in popularity
Lehighton will kick off the high school football week tonight when it travels to Orwigsburg for a Thursday night matchup with Blue Mountain. If you think that Thursday night football games are becoming more popular, you’re right. Tonight’s game will be the fourth Thursday night game involving a Times...
Times News
Palmerton burns up scoreboard
PINE GROVE - An old fashion calculator would have burned up. A computer whiz’s programing may have run out of memory. It was that type of football game Friday evening - an old fashion shootout. Luckily for Palmerton, it had the better numbers up and down the stat meter.
Times News
Indians kickoff Thursday night against Blue Mtn.
Lehighton will open Week 6 action tonight with a trip to Blue Mountain. When: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. : Can the Tribe win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball?. A team’s record doesn’t always indicate how competitive they have been. Such is the case with Lehighton. At 1-4, the Tribe have been in position to have won every game they have played so far this season. Statistics suggest that a play here or there might have turned their fortunes around. The Maroon and White have been outscored by only 24 points in five games. Their offense, led by quarterback Brady O’Donnell and wide receiver Ian Rarick, has averaged nearly 30 points a game. The one significant statistic that accounts for them playing from behind most of the time is that they have been outscored 124-79 in the first half of games. Coach Tom McCarroll sees a steady improvement with his young team. “We’re getting better for sure in the last two games,” he said. “We were tied with Northwestern at the half, and were controlling the game with our run game.” O’Donnell has been handing the rock to Ethan Buchert, and he has responded by scoring six touchdowns, while averaging almost five yards per carry. “Our offensive line is intact as a new group this year,” said McCarroll, “And Ethan is still learning the position of running back, but he’s getting more comfortable with it.” Rarick, who McCarroll calls “one of the best receivers in the area,” has been phenomenal with catching passes. He has 31 receptions for 507 yards and five touchdowns and is a big play threat with an average of 16 yards per catch. “He’s a dynamic playmaker,” said McCarroll. In this week’s opponent, McCarroll sees a very physical team in the 2-3 Blue Mountain Eagles. “They have strong, downhill runners so we will have a challenge to keep them near the line of scrimmage,” he said. The Eagles will be without their starting quarterback due to a season-ending injury, and may rely more on the run game more than before. “We will have some new schemes on defense to change up our normal look, and hopefully play a complete game on both sides of the ball,” said McCarroll.
Times News
Local roundup: Results from Sept. 28
The Jim Thorpe volleyball team picked up another impressive victory on Wednesday. Jim Thorpe’s Jordan Remmel posted a victory in a Schuylkill League cross country meet. Jim Thorpe continued its undefeated season with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 Schuylkill League win against Lehighton. Maggy Hallihan had 27 assists, 10 aces,...
Times News
Eagles make noise against Lehighton
ORWIGSBURG – Every time the cannon shot off, it sent a loud boom through the air at the Eagles Nest on Thursday evening. It was a sound the Lehighton Indians would have preferred not to have heard. Because each time it sounded, it signaled a Blue Mountain touchdown. Five...
Times News
Thorpe rolls over Tamaqua
The Olympians finally put it all together. “We played our most complete game of the season,” said Jim Thorpe coach Mark Rosenberger. Jim Thorpe manhandled Tamaqua 42-6 Friday night, as the Olympians used a big play offense with a stifling defense to even their record at 3-3. After forcing...
Times News
tAMAQUA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS EVENT
Members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team and cheerleading squad recently participated in a Schuylkill County Special Olympic Flag Football game at the Penn State Schuylkill Campus in Schuylkill Haven. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Times News
JT-Tams meet in must-win matchup
That is the scenario for both Tamaqua and Jim Thorpe as the two Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division squads face off in an important contest that will help further shape the District 11 3A playoff picture. A win for either program could send them in the right direction, while a loss all...
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
Times News
Big second half lifts Mahanoy over Marian
MAHANOY CITY - Marian went into halftime with the lead and all the momentum. Neither lasted very long. Two huge plays in the opening minutes of the third quarter swung the lead and momentum back to Mahanoy Area and it never surrendered either one. The Golden Bears dominated the ball,...
Times News
Palisades runs past Panthers
Palisades strength in the trenches paired with its power run game proved too much for Panther Valley on Friday as the Pirates (3-2) bulled their way to a 35-7 Schuylkill/Colonial White Division win over the Panthers. Panther Valley looked good early in the first quarter. The Panthers forced a Palisades...
Times News
Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame
Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
View from the Trail East Penn’s 3.5-section of D&L provides exercise, waterfalls, glimpses of wildlife
Renda Mull likes to call the D&L Trail her “therapy.”. Whether she was recovering from a broken foot or a surgery, a walk from the Lehigh Gap Nature Center to Riverview Park has the ability to make her feel better. “It’s relaxing, it’s calming, and I see critters,” the...
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Times News
Shades of sunset
The sky over the Tamaqua Area High School soccer field looked like one you’d see in Westerns; a brilliant orange. It was nice while it lasted. By Saturday, the skies could turn the color gray - as in rain clouds - as the remnants of Ian reach the area. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Times News
Tamaqua news: Sept. 29, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 22 with 25 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Touch Me Lord.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Financial Aid Night. Tamaqua...
