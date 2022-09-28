Lehighton will open Week 6 action tonight with a trip to Blue Mountain. When: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. : Can the Tribe win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball?. A team’s record doesn’t always indicate how competitive they have been. Such is the case with Lehighton. At 1-4, the Tribe have been in position to have won every game they have played so far this season. Statistics suggest that a play here or there might have turned their fortunes around. The Maroon and White have been outscored by only 24 points in five games. Their offense, led by quarterback Brady O’Donnell and wide receiver Ian Rarick, has averaged nearly 30 points a game. The one significant statistic that accounts for them playing from behind most of the time is that they have been outscored 124-79 in the first half of games. Coach Tom McCarroll sees a steady improvement with his young team. “We’re getting better for sure in the last two games,” he said. “We were tied with Northwestern at the half, and were controlling the game with our run game.” O’Donnell has been handing the rock to Ethan Buchert, and he has responded by scoring six touchdowns, while averaging almost five yards per carry. “Our offensive line is intact as a new group this year,” said McCarroll, “And Ethan is still learning the position of running back, but he’s getting more comfortable with it.” Rarick, who McCarroll calls “one of the best receivers in the area,” has been phenomenal with catching passes. He has 31 receptions for 507 yards and five touchdowns and is a big play threat with an average of 16 yards per catch. “He’s a dynamic playmaker,” said McCarroll. In this week’s opponent, McCarroll sees a very physical team in the 2-3 Blue Mountain Eagles. “They have strong, downhill runners so we will have a challenge to keep them near the line of scrimmage,” he said. The Eagles will be without their starting quarterback due to a season-ending injury, and may rely more on the run game more than before. “We will have some new schemes on defense to change up our normal look, and hopefully play a complete game on both sides of the ball,” said McCarroll.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO