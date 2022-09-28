Read full article on original website
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
North Brunswick man sentenced to prison for ‘illegally transporting handguns’ to New Jersey from Georgia
TRENTON – A North Brunswick man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey for unlawful sale, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the federal Bureau...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
morrisfocus.com
Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors
PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
newjerseyisntboring.com
50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Freehold Township officials will purchase, preserve open space parcels
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve an open space parcel on Siloam Road and an open space parcel on Turkey Swamp Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
Tinton Falls couple returns safely to New Jersey after riding out Hurricane Ian
A Tinton Falls couple is safely back in New Jersey after riding out Hurricane Ian with friends in Fort Myers, Florida.
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Jersey Shore: NJSP
A fatal crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Jonathan Holmes Road in Upper Freehold, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary information indicates that a Mercedes Benz traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in...
More than 100 firefighters help grant Passaic youngster’s ‘Make-A-Wish’ to become firefighter
MONROE – Just minutes after being sworn in as New Jersey’s newest firefighter, a 9-year-old Passaic boy has been hailed a hero “rescuing a princess from the balcony of the castle.”. Make-A-Wish New Jersey and over 100 firefighters from departments all throughout the state and beyond came...
Hurricane Ian leaves some NJ residents stuck in Florida as local utility workers head south
There are some New Jersey residents who are stranded in Florida following Hurricane Ian.
The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition
Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime Policy
Recently, police warned residents in Monmouth county to lock their cars. In recent weeks, police have sent out advisories to people in the county due to a massive spate of car thefts.
