Manalapan Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
DRINKS
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Jersey Shore: NJSP

A fatal crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Jonathan Holmes Road in Upper Freehold, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary information indicates that a Mercedes Benz traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
bestofnj.com

The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition

Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
BUYING CARS
