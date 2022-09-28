Read full article on original website
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
UEFA・
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema will start against Osasuna
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Carlo Ancelotti has made a decision on Karim Benzema after recovering from injury.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice: How to watch on TV live stream, lineups & predictions
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Nice, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
Xavi not expected to risk Sergi Roberto despite Barcelona right-back crisis
Barcelona have multiple injured right-backs but Sergi Roberto may not be risked against Mallorca this weekend.
Fernando Llorente claims Real Madrid made multiple attempts to sign him
Fernando Llorente has claimed Real Madrid made multiple unsuccessful attempts to sign him earlier in his career, but would happily join Los Blancos even now as
Paul Pogba admits Man Utd spell 'did not go as I wanted' & compares club to Juventus
Paul Pogba reflects on his time at Man Utd and compares his former club with current team Juventus.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: The best La Liga starter squad
The best La Liga starter squad you can build on FIFA 23.
FIFA・
Raphael Varane: Man Utd squad must understand fan importance of Manchester derby
Raphael Varane urges the Man Utd squad to understand the importance of the Manchester derby to fans.
Chicharito confirms LA Galaxy contract extension clause for 2023
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has confirmed he will be staying with the LA Galaxy for at least another year. The Mexican striker revealed to reports on Thursday terms in his contract that would trigger a one-year extension to his current deal. "I have a clause. And when I reach 11 goals...
MLS・
Xavi describes Barcelona injury problems as a 'plague'
Xavi has discussed Barcelona's injury problems ahead of return to La Liga action.
Xavi praises Ansu Fati for response to Spain snub
Barcelona coach Xavi has praised the attitude shown by Ansu Fati following snub by Spain during the international break.
