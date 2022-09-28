Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
New Morgan Street Brewery Apartments Set To Be 24/7 Party
The Laclede's Landing hot is spot set to become a $1.9 million mixed-use development
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
Guerrilla Street Food Will Open With New Owners, Location This Fall
The restaurant will continue its Filipino food tradition with a "Hawaiian flair," says former owner
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
laduenews.com
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis
Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
KMOV
Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday. A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
kbia.org
New St. Louis development plan seeks economic justice for overlooked neighborhoods
St. Louis leaders unveiled a new economic development plan Wednesday that seeks to reverse the historic harm done to the city’s majority Black and brown neighborhoods from decades of past development decisions. The Economic Justice Action Plan lays a path for ways the city can build economic opportunity over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
City of St. Louis says it wants thousands of new residents. Its new study pitches an earnings tax credit to get them to come.
ST. LOUIS — A study from the city of St. Louis' development agency is pitching a way to lure thousands of new residents in a bid to reverse decades of population loss: earnings and payroll tax credits. The St. Louis Development Corp. study, done in conjunction with consultant PGAV...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog
If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.
Chemicals in warehouse fire in North St. Louis are not toxic, company says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to the 400 block of East DeSoto for a fire in a large manufacturing warehouse. The fire occurred at TransChemical, a company that works with consumer chemicals and ingredients used in food, drinks cosmetics and manufacturing. In a press...
Maryland Heights named among Fortune’s Top 25 places for families to live
St. Louis suburb Maryland Heights is honored as one of the top spots for families to live in the nation.
Several St. Louis County cities express flood buyout interest, joining University City
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several more cities in St. Louis County have expressed interest in buyouts for flooded homes. Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency has received 12 notices of interest from several cities in St. Louis County with a total of 93 properties affected by the historic flooding that they’re hoping could be bought out and demolished.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0