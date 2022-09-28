ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
Chipley Bugle

Local Institutions Place in Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials

From L to R: Officer C. Santellana, Officer Q. Baine, Officer J. Walsingham, Sgt. J. Walsingham, Sgt. D. Jordan, Sgt. R. Taylor, Officer C. Godwin, and Officer J. Colwell. Milton, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce the success of seven institutional K-9 teams for their placement at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.
Flomaton, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning.  Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.  The crash […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Brewton Standard

Kelly joins Bank of Brewton staff

If you’re looking for a little extra money, you may find a new face in the loan department at The Bank of Brewton. Charles Kelly has joined the staff as a loan officer after working in the banking industry at other facilities. “I’m exciting about being a part of...
Kay Ivey
wbrc.com

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Escambia High School football team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
WEAR

FDOT provides update on Pensacola Bay Bridge construction

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some major work has been done to the Pensacola Bay Bridge, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT says they have completed casting of all concrete components for bridge construction, placement of all westbound trophy pieces, and placement of all girders for the westbound bridge. Reconstruction...
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
