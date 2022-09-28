Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
Missouri, Arkansas Red Cross sends volunteers to aid Hurricane Ian
(ORLANDO, Fl.) Volunteers and disaster responders with the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are already on the ground in Florida. The Red Cross has emergency operations centers in Orlando and Tallahassee tracking the storm. Teams have been bringing in supplies needed for shelters across the state. "We've been...
kq2.com
Floridians capture devastation of Ian
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Videos continue to pour in from people across Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Posting scenes of flooded roads and destroyed houses all over social media. Florida residents continue to document the disaster of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida Wednesday. Floridians own videos...
kq2.com
Hurricane Ian impacting flights out of KCI
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas right now and after all the flight issues the storm has caused, we went to Kansas City International Airport to check on the status of flights. Hurricane Ian continues to be a problem for the southeast United States and for...
kq2.com
Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 21 reported dead and millions without power across Florida
As much of Florida takes stock Friday of apocalyptic damage -- with searchers still checking for people in need and millions without power -- deadly Hurricane Ian has begun lashing South Carolina, where an expected afternoon landfall threatens more lethal flooding and enough force to alter the coastal landscape. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Arlo W. Ericson
Arlo W. Ericson, St. Joseph, Missouri, peacefully passed September 27, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born January 26, 1928 in Union County, South Dakota to Milton E. Ericson and Margaret (Hamilton) Ericson. Arlo graduated from Akron High School in Akron, Iowa. On January 26, 1946 he joined...
kq2.com
American Red Cross sends aid to Florida
On Wednesday Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a category 4 hurricane, leaving many without shelter, power, or resources. Friday morning the American Red Cross sent their emergency response team off to Florida to help. Red Cross Service Associate Linda Bardot is going down to help those that have been impacted...
kq2.com
Lon E. Edwards
Lon E. “Lonnie” Edwards, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1949 at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., Lon was raised in St. Joseph, Missouri by his parents, Raymond H. and Gonalee “Lee” (Shelton) Edwards along with his sisters, Cheryl Leigh and Teri. Lon’s parents preceded him in death.
kq2.com
Missouri American Water issues precautionary boil water advisory for St. Joseph customers
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water issued a statement on Friday about a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the St. Joseph area. The advisory says customers might notice cloudy water but that it's temporary. Customers who have signed up for emergency notifications will be notified with a phone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
St. Joseph Police Chief retires
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After 38 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Police Officer Chris Connally put on his badge for the last time on Friday. "It's exciting to move on to another phase in my life. At the same time, I've worked with some great professionals over the years and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done," says St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally.
kq2.com
Blown roofs, cars 'smashed up in the street': The unimaginable destruction of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian shredded the roof of a Port Charlotte intensive care unit, flooding the hospital ward and turning a stairwell into a waterfall. In Fort Myers, a 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them "smashed up in the street." The catastrophic hurricane turned cities into...
kq2.com
Florida residents take to social media as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Floridians braced for Hurricane Ian's landfall, many have taken to social media to document the coming storm. Hurricane Ian is barreling up the coast of Florida and we're starting to see the damage. Many Floridians have taken to the popular video sharing platform Tik Tok to...
kq2.com
Mosaic celebrates 10-year partnership with Mayo Clinic
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital staff and administrators took time to celebrate a decade long partnership with a network of some of the nation's top medical centers. Mosaic Life Care has been a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network since 2012. The Chief Medical Officer for Mosaic says the membership...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kq2.com
Nelson pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison
(CASS COUNTY, Mo.) Joseph Garland Nelson plead guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin. According to court documents, Nelson has been sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole that will from consecutively. The other charges of abandonment...
kq2.com
Daniel Ellis
Daniel Ellis, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. On July 31, 1944 he was born in England. He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Daniel thoroughly enjoyed coin collecting, mushroom hunting and treasure hunting. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Army during Vietnam.
kq2.com
Gave Leafkens Fevrier
Gave Leafkens Fevrier, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born September 20, 1995 in Haiti. He worked as a powder painter at Van Am Tools. Gave loved music and spending time with his daughter and family. He was preceded in death by his little...
kq2.com
Jean Everett
Jean Everett, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born March 26, 1948, to Frank and Violet (Wilfong) Howard in St. Joseph, Missouri. Jean was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and College Hill Park Association for many years. She was great at caring...
kq2.com
William James Gabbert
William James Gabbert, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born October 10, 1954 in St. Joseph to William and Marilyn (Kline) Gabbert. William was a 1972 graduate of Benton High School, then attended Missouri Western State University, where he was a...
kq2.com
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at MWSU
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th to October 15th, so a local university wanted to celebrate with a banquet this evening. "I think it brings a lot of culture and really attention towards the Hispanic culture here at Missouri Western. Really one of my number one goals was for everyone to really get a little bit of the Hispanic culture with them you know, you have a way to look at tonight and be like, wow, I really do like the Hispanic culture," Marian Montiel, president of the association of Latin American students said.
kq2.com
Elizabeth "Libby" Wright
“Libby” Alana Wright, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Harmony, PA, died suddenly on Saturday September 17, 2022 at her home. She was born November 6, 1985 at Passavant Hospital, the daughter of Veronica Giel and Raymond Alan Wright. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Kay Wright, Maurice Alan Wright, James C. Giel and Constance S. Bittner.
kq2.com
Harold Leroy "Roy" Crist, Jr.
Harold Leroy “Roy” Crist, Jr. Harold Leroy “Roy” Crist, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. Roy, as everyone knew him, was born April 22, 1963, to Harold “Jim” and Shirley Crist. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1981. In 1983, he married Debbie Justus, the love of his life. Together they raised three sons who, along with his grandchildren, were his absolute pride and joy. If you knew Roy, you undoubtedly knew all about his children and grandchildren, and got to experience first-hand the huge smile that would spread across his face anytime he spoke of them.
Comments / 0