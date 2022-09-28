Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Unpaid taxes in Ulster County get attention from lawmakers
The Ulster County Legislature’s September 20 public hearing on a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes in local villages drew but one speaker — Jeff Kaplan, the mayor of Ellenville. “I’ve been lobbying the county for the 20 years that I...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill Valley Rail Trail closures expected while improvements are made
NEW PALTZ – The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced the start of a project, being completed in partnership and funding provided by Ulster County, to improve a 5.5-mile section of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail between Plains Road in New Paltz and Main Street in Gardiner. The $885,000...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Perrine’s Covered Bridge celebrates 200 years
The New York State Covered Bridge Society (NYSCBS) is hosting a meet-and-greet at Perrine’s Covered Bridge on the weekend of October 8 to 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Society will have displays, handouts and trinkets for sale or giveaway. Perrine’s Covered Bridge was originally built in 1821 and was modified and subsequently restored a number of times, but is structurally the same as when built.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County
It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County launches new tools to help residents plan for emergencies
POUGHKEEPSIE – September is National Preparedness Month with September 30th designated as National Preparedness Day and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) has launched a mobile app and a voluntary registry for those needing additional assistance during emergencies. “Ready Dutchess” is a mobile application for planning and...
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Orange County unveils nearly $9M 2023 budget
The $896.4 million budget has a county tax rate of $2.78. That means for every $1,000 of home value, a homeowner will pay $2.78.
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours
Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
NY AG Won't Pursue Charges In Fatal Town Of Walkill PD Officer-Involved Shooting In Middletown
A police officer will not face charges in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in the Hudson Valley. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation said on Friday, Sept. 30 a Town of Wallkill officer will not face charges in the Saturday, June 12, 20221 shooting death of Orange County resident Christopher Van Kleeck, age 31, in Middletown.
Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House
Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
