Ulster County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Unpaid taxes in Ulster County get attention from lawmakers

The Ulster County Legislature’s September 20 public hearing on a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes in local villages drew but one speaker — Jeff Kaplan, the mayor of Ellenville. “I’ve been lobbying the county for the 20 years that I...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Perrine’s Covered Bridge celebrates 200 years

The New York State Covered Bridge Society (NYSCBS) is hosting a meet-and-greet at Perrine’s Covered Bridge on the weekend of October 8 to 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Society will have displays, handouts and trinkets for sale or giveaway. Perrine’s Covered Bridge was originally built in 1821 and was modified and subsequently restored a number of times, but is structurally the same as when built.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
Ulster County, NY
Traffic
County
Ulster County, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County

It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County launches new tools to help residents plan for emergencies

POUGHKEEPSIE – September is National Preparedness Month with September 30th designated as National Preparedness Day and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) has launched a mobile app and a voluntary registry for those needing additional assistance during emergencies. “Ready Dutchess” is a mobile application for planning and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
#Linus Traffic#Legislature#Ucat#Republican
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

NY AG Won't Pursue Charges In Fatal Town Of Walkill PD Officer-Involved Shooting In Middletown

A police officer will not face charges in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in the Hudson Valley. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation said on Friday, Sept. 30 a Town of Wallkill officer will not face charges in the Saturday, June 12, 20221 shooting death of Orange County resident Christopher Van Kleeck, age 31, in Middletown.
WALLKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

