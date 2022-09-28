ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagener, SC

Man accused of kidnapping Wagener woman arrested outside of Columbia

By Joey Gill, D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NJIy_0iDhVdOt00

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — A man wanted in the disappearance of a Wagener woman was arrested by police officers in West Columbia.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah, Tony Lee Berry was wanted for the kidnapping of Krystal C. Anderson, a mother of 4, who was reported missing by her family on August 23 after they had not heard from her.

Authorities believed that Krystal was in the company of Berry at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener. She has not yet been located.

Berry is being held pending a transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Investigators say Anderson is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 106 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – A Wagener, S.C., woman is missing and a man is wanted in her disappearance.

Krystal C. Anderson, a mother of 4, was reported missing by her family on August 23rd after they had not heard from her.

Since the start of this investigation, authorities believed that Krystal was in the company of Tony Lee Berry at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Krystal is approximately 4’11” tall, 106 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

ALSO ON WJBF: Arrests made in Goodale Park vandalism

Results in this investigation have led investigators to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to the disappearance of Krystal.

Berry is currently wanted for Kidnapping.

Anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Berry or Krystal Anderson, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 6

Ally Sanchez
5d ago

this case was urgent from day one, the community at large could tell. I don't know if their hands were legally tied or if they just didn't take it seriously, but I have a strong feeling they aren't, and were never going to find her safe. I hope and pray I'm wrong. they need to figure out how to MAKE HIM TALK. Dare I say we'll be willing to look the other way if they have to "get creative."

Reply
5
Related
WRDW-TV

Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for theft, stolen Carryall ATV

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in reference to a stolen and recovered Carryall ATV. Authorities say Price is 5’9″, weighing 200 pounds, and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
West Columbia, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Wagener, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WYFF4.com

Search continues for South Carolina inmate who escaped

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for an escaped inmate in South Carolina. Authorities said David Paul Strickland, 44, of Union escaped the Union County Detention Center. Deputies said they got a call about Strickland escaping about 10 p.m. Friday. They say he is in jail on multiple...
UNION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Crime Stoppers#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Disa
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hit by 18-wheeler on I-26 in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of a crash on I-26 in Newberry County. Troopers said at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were both heading west on I-26 near exit 72 when the tractor-trailer changed lanes and hit the truck. As a result, the truck went into the medium, overturned, and hit the cable barrier.
NEWBERRY, SC
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
EVANS, GA
WCNC

South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
UNION COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Catalytic converter thefts rising again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Accused serial rapist found guilty, given life sentence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -AN ACCUSED SERIAL RAPIST WHO EVADED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM on multiple occasions IS OFF THE STREETS, THANKS TO THE Augusta DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S, SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. DARRELL DONNELL OLIVER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPE, KIDNAPPING WITH BODILY INJURY AND BURGLARY IN THE FIRST DEGREE. he was SENTENCED...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

One dead in Newberry Co. crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy