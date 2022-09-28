New sushi, ice cream shops coming to South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two new tenants are coming to SouthSide Works Box Office building.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will be located on the ground floor of the former cinema, which was converted into an office building in 2021. The eateries will face the recently completed Town Square, according to a news release.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar originated in Japan and recently expanded to North America. Sushi makes its way around the restaurant on a conveyor belt in a new dining concept. This is the first Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in the Pittsburgh market.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is an artisan ice cream company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. This is its second Pittsburgh location.

Both eateries are projecting 2023 openings.

