Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri
If your mailboxes are already flooded with shiny election postcards and you can’t escape the political ads during commercial breaks, there are easy ways to use online resources to find out the groups who are paying for them. Online campaign finance portals allow you to follow the money from the time someone donates it to […] The post Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
New, exclusive polling on Missouri’s US Senate race
The latest Emerson College-The Hill poll has Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt in a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine.
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
New poll has Schmitt ahead by double digits in Missouri Senate race
A new poll shows Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt with an 11% lead over Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income. The additional cuts would be triggered by revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The roughly $1 billion measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.
Missouri Getting Money For Eduation
(Washington D.C.) More than 15 million dollars is coming to Missouri from the U-S Department of Education. It’s part of a billion-dollar package through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The grants are designed to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments.
Fourth defendant sentenced in Missouri tax fraud conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS. Tammy Flanagan, 56, was also sentenced to five years of probation. All four defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Four state tax cut bills to be heard by Missouri House committee on Wednesday
The Missouri House Budget Committee has scheduled hearings on three state income tax bills for Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City. They’ll also hold a hearing on the major tax cut bill approved by the Senate last week. House Budget Committee chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) tells 939 the Eagle...
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri attorney general sues solar power company after customer complaints, News 4 investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company News 4 Investigates recently shined its spotlight on. We’ve heard from a number of local viewers who felt burned by a solar power company that’s now in a legal hot seat.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives at Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare, which provided health-related services to five states. Prosecutors say the couple and others paid bribes and kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for legislation and other actions that helped the charity. The scheme involved millions of dollars and ensnared several Arkansas legislators and lobbyists since the investigation began.
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Missouri Red Cross Volunteers In Florida
(Jefferson City) Red Cross volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas are being deployed to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. It hit the Sunshine State Wednesday as a category four storm. The Red Cross’s Rebecca Gordon says teams consisting of two drivers will deploy four Emergency Response Vehicles, or E-R-V’s, to...
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
