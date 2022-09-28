Read full article on original website
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson
Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson trolls Giants’ Eli Manning for ManningCast zinger
Russell Wilson isn’t just going to let Eli Manning get away with a diss. ICYMI: Manning made a dig at Wilson on the “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with his brother Peyton and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on failed Randy Gregory negotiations: ‘We were going too much on that guy’
It seems the failed offseason negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and EDGE rusher Randy Gregory were derailed when the team’s
Raiders DE Chandler Jones has sacked Russell Wilson 16.5 times during NFL career
It’s been a slow start for Chandler Jones with the Las Vegas Raiders. He hasn’t recorded a sack yet and has looked old, at times. In his defense, he did deal with an injury during training camp that cost him a ton of practice time and he did not take a single snap in the preseason.
J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, NFL stars react to injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, 27-15, but that wasn't the story in the NFL's first game of the Week 4 schedule. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his injury, and whether or not he should have been even playing in the game after suffering an injury in NFL...
