ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden

Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Canadian residents asked to remove all fruit trees from gardens

Residents in the Jasper national park townsite in Canada have been urged by park rangers to remove fruit trees from their properties as they attract black bears. “The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”Apple and cherry trees not native to the area, in addition to bushes growing...
PETS
Tyler Mc.

Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!

Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Seeding#Gardeners#The Garden Fence
Family Handyman

10 Tips for Planting Bulbs

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
GARDENING
Ownerly

Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home

Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze

It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy