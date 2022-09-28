Read full article on original website
The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden
Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Canadian residents asked to remove all fruit trees from gardens
Residents in the Jasper national park townsite in Canada have been urged by park rangers to remove fruit trees from their properties as they attract black bears. “The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”Apple and cherry trees not native to the area, in addition to bushes growing...
Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!
Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
10 Tips for Planting Bulbs
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
Should You Put Your Houseplants Out In The Rain?
When it rains, you may think of putting your houseplants outside to be watered, but before you do, there are a few things you should consider for your plants.
An Expert Explains The Safest Way To Remove A Wasp's Nest From Your Home – Exclusive
It's true that wasps are pollinators, but they're also terrifying stingers that can wreak havoc on a yard. Getting rid of them is important for your safety.
Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home
Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
Planting a tree? Pick one that's a good fit for Florida's high wind climate | Gardening
Many future problems can be avoided by paying attention to tree selection, planting and maintenance in Florida's high wind climate. We may think of tropical storms causing tree damage but our typical summer thunderstorms can produce winds in excess of 50 mph with downbursts reaching over 100 mph. There is...
How To Protect Fruit Trees From Frost And Freeze
It takes several years to grow a fruit tree large enough to produce delicious fruit. During this time, the tree is exposed to many potential dangers in the form of disease and insects, but also weather. Extreme cold, especially during fruit production and flowering has the potential to decimate the crop. Gardeners should be ready with adequate fruit tree freeze protection so they are ready when the temperatures take a fall.
