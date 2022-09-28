ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
City of Gainesville services and facilities update #6 – post Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All City of Gainesville offices and facilities remain closed today and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3. Refuse Collection: Trash and recycling pickup occurs today only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Neighbors who miss today’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.
Tropical Storm Ian Update #5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian slowly continues its trek eastward to the Atlantic coast. Our area remains under a Tropical Storm Watch but the flood watch for our area has been canceled. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph today. Less than one inch of rain is expected today.
Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian. The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.
Updated hurricane closure list

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
GRU cautions against approaching downed power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities cautions residents to stay away from downed power lines. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. You can’t smell, see or hear electricity, so there’s no way to determine if a downed power line is energized. Assume all downed power lines are live and maintain a safe distance. See the above graphic from Electrical Safety Foundation International.
October 4 School Board Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a public meeting to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA (Click here to...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
GRU’s lobby and drive-thru will be open on Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru (301 SE 4th ave.) will be open for regular business hours tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and lobby hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
WCJB-TV20’s Paige’s Kitchen hosts Food Drive in Three Counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – WCJB-TV20 and its segment Paige’s Kitchen are hosting a food and financial donation drive, “All For One and Food For All,” from October 1-November 15, 2022. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, along with three other agencies, will be the recipients of this drive’s efforts.
