WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville services and facilities update #6 – post Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All City of Gainesville offices and facilities remain closed today and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3. Refuse Collection: Trash and recycling pickup occurs today only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Neighbors who miss today’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
alachuachronicle.com
Tropical Storm Ian Update #5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian slowly continues its trek eastward to the Atlantic coast. Our area remains under a Tropical Storm Watch but the flood watch for our area has been canceled. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph today. Less than one inch of rain is expected today.
WCJB
Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian. The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.
alachuachronicle.com
Updated hurricane closure list
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
alachuachronicle.com
GRU cautions against approaching downed power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities cautions residents to stay away from downed power lines. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. You can’t smell, see or hear electricity, so there’s no way to determine if a downed power line is energized. Assume all downed power lines are live and maintain a safe distance. See the above graphic from Electrical Safety Foundation International.
alachuachronicle.com
October 4 School Board Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a public meeting to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, October 4, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA (Click here to...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
alachuachronicle.com
GRU’s lobby and drive-thru will be open on Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Regional Utilities’ lobby and drive-thru (301 SE 4th ave.) will be open for regular business hours tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and lobby hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB-TV20’s Paige’s Kitchen hosts Food Drive in Three Counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – WCJB-TV20 and its segment Paige’s Kitchen are hosting a food and financial donation drive, “All For One and Food For All,” from October 1-November 15, 2022. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, along with three other agencies, will be the recipients of this drive’s efforts.
