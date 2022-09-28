ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16.

‘It’s not too late to do the right thing,’ Emporia professor reacts to massive layoffs

According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday.

“What campus is going to see is announcements from the specific departments and programs as they roll out information about reinvestment and realignment of those programs,” Larson said.

Advisors are also expected to communicate with students in programs that are directly affected by Friday as well.

The letter also states that students in affected programs will be able to complete their current degree program as planned and that changes will not affect accreditation or the legitimacy of degrees.

The program cuts come after the state Board of Regents approved a Workforce Management Framework that gave university President Ken Hush unprecedented authority to “suspend, dismiss, or terminate any university employee.”

The move sparked outrage among students and staff .

After several complaints from people that were dismissed, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said that they are opening a case against the university.

KSNT News

Washburn University Director of Public Relations to retire Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s Director of Public Relations, Patrick Early, will retire on Friday, Sept. 30 after serving in that role for the past seven years. “I started at Washburn in 2015, seven-and-a-half years ago,” Early said. “It was in January. I was looking for a new challenge and a new place to be. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Pratt Tribune

What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Special Topeka school board meeting held to discuss banned books

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Book bans were a topic on Tuesday night for the Seaman school district. In a special board meeting, the fate of three books was on the table. It was brought to the board’s attention by a few parents. Saying the books “The Lovely Bones,” “Perfect” and “Me and Earl and the Dying […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

