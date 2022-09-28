Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag wins September's Premier League Manager of the Month award
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Premier League check-in: The state of Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs
Remember the Premier League? The one that's the richest league in the world? Got fans all across the globe? Stars like Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland? Coaches like Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte? End-to-end title races and top-four battles and relegation fights with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line?
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Who is Ibrahim Adel? Things to know about the Liverpool target
A breakdown of everything you need to know about rising star Ibrahim Adel, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Tottenham to Win and Manchester United Humiliated: Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 8
The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, and it’s back with a bang. Among the fixtures to be played over the next two days are both the North London and Manchester derbies, while an overachieving Brighton and Hove Albion travel to an underachieving Liverpool in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
Per Mertesacker praises impact of Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal debut
Per Mertesacker has explained the impact of Ethan Nwaneri's record-breaking debut for Arsenal.
Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Christopher Nkunku, Neymar, David De Gea, Ilkay Gundogan, James Maddison, Marco Asensio & more.
Fernando Llorente claims Real Madrid made multiple attempts to sign him
Fernando Llorente has claimed Real Madrid made multiple unsuccessful attempts to sign him earlier in his career, but would happily join Los Blancos even now as
Marcus Rashford named Premier League Player of the Month for September
Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September.
Premier League All-Star games could be played against teams from rival European leagues
Plans to stage an annual Premier League All-Star games have extended to possibly competing against fellow All-Star sides from Europe's top leagues.
Premier League: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined Eleven
With the International break reaching its end the resumption of the Premier League can be seen on the horizon which makes us think about the upcoming fixture taking place on Sunday.
Liverpool interested in 'new Mohamed Salah' Ibrahim Adel
Liverpool are taking a keen interest in Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel, who is being hailed as 'the next Mohamed Salah', 90min understands.
Jesse Marsch 'not surprised' at Chelsea's interest in Leeds director Victor Orta
Jesse Marsch has spoken on reports linking Leeds' Victor Orta to Chelsea.
