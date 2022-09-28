ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Power Play Needs Work

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBuW8_0iDhVBsf00

The Pittsburgh Penguins power play woes and other takeaways from a 6-2 preseason loss.

Many of the Pittsburgh Penguins' top players made their preseason debut in last night's 6-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. On the surface, it should have been the other way around.

The Penguins started most of their opening night roster against what appeared to be the B-team for the Red Wings, but by the halfway point of the game, it was obvious which team had players fighting for a spot in the NHL and which team was getting practice reps. It was even more obvious when the Penguins were on the power play, which accounted for almost a third of the game.

Pittsburgh struck out in every period, going 0-3 on the man advantage in each frame to finish 0-9 on the evening. The top unit showed similar flaws to last season when they finished 19th in the NHL. Stagnant in zone passing and predictable movement allowed the eager Red Wings to not only stifle most of the Penguin's opportunities but create some of their own shorthanded.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Red Wings matched the Penguins in high-danger scoring chances when Pittsburgh was on the man advantage at 4-4. Dominik Kubalik even scored a shorthanded goal by stealing the puck from Casey DeSmith before calmly shuffling the puck into a mostly empty net.

After the game, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan blamed a lack of reps as to why the Penguins looked flat with the man advantage. But considering the experience that unit has together, multiple years with the same personnel, and the number of chances they received, someone should have been able to break through.

To their credit, Sullivan and power play coach Todd Reirden did switch up some things during the game. Both times the Penguins moved Evgeni Malkin out of his normal position on the right half wall, switching with Sidney Crosby down low at first and then with Bryan Rust, who plays the left half wall, later on.

With the preseason being a time for experimentation, it wouldn't be surprising to see more of those small switches in the remaining three games. But the Penguins may also need to try utilizing different personnel.

Rickard Rakell could infuse new life into the top power-play unit with his shot-first mentality and chemistry with both Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The most likely spot the Penguins would switch out would be Bryan Rust's, but with the small number of times Rust holds the puck, this exchange may not produce much of a different look.

Someone who could change things a bit more maybe Jason Zucker. Zucker's hard-nosed style of play could supplant Guentzel in the role of the net front/bumper position, which would free Guentzel up to get more involved on the outside edges of the offensive zone. Entering his seventh season, Guentzel has proven to be one of the best playmakers on the Penguins and could benefit from receiving more open looks on the man advantage.

The coaches can only do so much to change things because, in the end, the players have to be the real change for this unit. Too often, the top players (Crosby, Malkin, Kris Letang) attempt to feed nearly impossible cross-ice passes through the heart of the penalty kill. When they are successful, it produces quality scoring chances. However, when it isn't the opposition either easily clears the puck away from danger or carries the puck for an opportunity of their own.

The Penguins got off to a horrendous start, but that's the purpose of the preseason. There is a little over two weeks to get things right before these games count, and expect the power play to become more of a focus down this final stretch of the preseason games.

Bonus Takeaways

Zohorna Could Challenge for Lineup Spot

With Kasperi Kapanen out due to illness, Radim Zohorna stepped in on the third line with Teddy Bleueger and Brock McGinn. Zohorna has received praise from Sullivan during camp for his fitness levels and has been one of the most impressive players at Penguins camp . There is still competition in Ryan Poehling, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Zohorna challenge for the final lineup spot on the fourth line left wing on opening night.

Top Line

The vaunted Penguins top line of Crosby, Guentzel, and Rakell were together again in this game after dominating 5v5 play down the stretch run of last season. They were not as successful in this game, finishing as the worst Penguins line at even strength. In just over eight minutes of ice time, this line produced only one scoring chance while allowing five. It may be a case of rusty chemistry as the trio has been separated during camp while Valtteri Puustinen has seen reps alongside Crosby and Guentzel. Still, expect to see more of this line as we get closer to opening night.

Goaltenders Struggle

Neither Penguins goaltender looked particularly solid in this game as both finished with a .714 save percentage. After a slew of brilliant saves early on, Tristan Jarry allowed four goals within 12 minutes of game time, finishing his night saving 10 of 14 shots on goal. Casey DeSmith was tested less often but allowed a horrendous shorthanded goal after turning the puck over behind his net and scrambling to get back into position. It was a down night for the entire Penguins team, and the goaltenders were no exception.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Send Down Isaac Belliveau, Ryan McCleary

Penguins Have Room for Improvement After Preseason Openers Vs. Blue Jackets

Penguins Preseason Primer: What and Who to Watch For

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins Sidney Crosby

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, 21, is raising new eyebrows

Why is Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom raising eyebrows?Will Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom be in Detroit to start the season?. Say it with me, Detroit Red Wings fans. Hockey season is upon us again! Two games into the preseason schedule, Detroit checks in with a 1-1 record after last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though it is early preseason, one prospect has stood out in the eyes of many. That Detroit Red Wings prospect, Elmer Soderblom the Swedish forward.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23

When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS

This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
ATLANTA, TX
Yardbarker

Go "Behind the Glass" with the Nashville Predators Tonight on NHL Network

There were several important storylines unfolding with the Nashville Predators and with the players individually as the team came together for training camp last week. Tonight hockey fans will get a behind the scenes look at the team and the players' personal journeys as NHL Network debuts "Behind the Glass" featuring the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Todd Reirden
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Bryan Rust
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens

Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps’ defensemen stand tall in preseason win over Red Wings

Darcy Kuemper made his Capitals preseason debut Friday, but the veteran goaltender wasn’t needed much as Washington’s defense blanked the Red Wings in a 2-0 victory on the road. The Capitals (2-0-1) brought a large traveling party with them to Detroit for the first of a rare preseason...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings Takeaways#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
993
Followers
425
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy