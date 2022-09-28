Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him.

Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center.

WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old senior had been shot at another location before possibly passing out before crashing into the house. Emergency responders brought him to Medical Center Enterprise where he would later pass from his injuries.

Authorities have released a few details concerning why the shooting took place, and who may be responsible.

A close friend of the victim’s family says Jordon did well in school, he was well-liked. It’s tragic his life was taken at such an “early age.”

The victim’s mother tells WDHN that she as well as Jordon’s brother and sister are “shocked” over his death

they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the killer.

Jordon’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

