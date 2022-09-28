Read full article on original website
BBC
Swansea City's budget 'in Championship bottom third' - Julian Winter
Chief executive Julian Winter says Swansea City's budget puts them in the bottom third of the Championship when compared to rival clubs. Winter says Swansea owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien are not looking to sell the club. But speaking at a fans' forum on Wednesday night, Winter said the...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan
A report from the Arsenal camp came out yesterday about promising Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who is a key target for the London club. In a reported conversation with a Danish sports magazine recently he admitted to being a Liverpool fan..
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Chelsea: President of business Tom Glick initially dismissed complaint from female agent as 'not relevant' to his job
Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick initially dismissed a complaint about inappropriate text messages sent by the club's commercial director to a female agent as "not relevant" to his job. BBC Sport has learned that two weeks after the messages were first brought to the attention of Glick by agent...
Conte unconcerned about Tottenham contract running out at end of season
Antonio Conte has suggested the length of his contract at Tottenham is not relevant to how long he will stay as he dismissed links to Juventus as “disrespectful” and sought to focus on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal. The manager has been touted by the Italian media to...
BBC
A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
nbcsportsedge.com
EPL: Matchday 09 Predictor Leans
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Matchweek 09 of the Premier League Season is here, and we once again...
