FanSided

NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News

The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News

Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
FanSided

Tom Brady is absolutely right about Buccaneers struggling offense

There may be a lot of injuries on the offense for the Buccaneers, but what we have seen still doesn’t cut it. Even Tom Brady sees this. We’ve been saying it for weeks now. Yes, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot working against them on the offensive end due to rampant injuries, but three touchdowns in three games just isn’t enough.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game

The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
NESN

NFL Week 4 Picks: Bills Now In Trouble? Can Chiefs Solve Bucs?

Week 4 in the NFL is looking pretty, pretty good. We start the week with a potential playoff preview featuring the reigning AFC champions on Thursday night and end it with a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. In between, we’ve got a Super Bowl LV rematch and, dare we say, a potential Super Bowl preview in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports

Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night

Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
FanSided

Buccaneers get fortunate news about matchup with Chiefs

After a scary week in the Tampa Bay area, the Buccaneers are fortunate to keep their chance to play a game in front of their home crowd. Not that it was a true concern for anyone in the Tampa Bay area, but there was a chance that the Buccaneers were going to lose another home game on their 2022 schedule due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian.
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Buccaneers: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Tampa Bay for a date with the Buccaneers. Obviously, the winner of Sunday Night Football goes to 3-1. Whereas with the loser, they will sit at .500 at 2-2. Both teams are coming off of frustrating, tight losses.
