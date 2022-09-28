Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
NFL World Reacts To Bucs vs. Chiefs Decision News
The Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. There were initially concerns that the game may not be able to take place in Tampa due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian. The league had a contingency plan to play the game at Minnesota's US. Bank Stadium if Raymond James was unable to house the contest.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News
Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
Tom Brady is absolutely right about Buccaneers struggling offense
There may be a lot of injuries on the offense for the Buccaneers, but what we have seen still doesn’t cut it. Even Tom Brady sees this. We’ve been saying it for weeks now. Yes, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot working against them on the offensive end due to rampant injuries, but three touchdowns in three games just isn’t enough.
Buccaneers defender accidentally gives dangerous opponent ammunition
The Chiefs might be coming off a bad loss, but they still look like one of the best teams in the league. The Buccaneers don’t need to help them. The Buccaneers are likely approaching their most difficult game of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Kansas City...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game
The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
Bucs return to Tampa with a potentially healthier offense in tow
After three days of game preparation at the Dolphins facility in Miami Gardens, the Bucs Friday afternoon headed back to the bay area humbled, hopeful and perhaps a bit healthier. “A lot of people don’t know what they’re walking back into, depending on where you live at,” said coach Todd...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
NFL Week 4 Picks: Bills Now In Trouble? Can Chiefs Solve Bucs?
Week 4 in the NFL is looking pretty, pretty good. We start the week with a potential playoff preview featuring the reigning AFC champions on Thursday night and end it with a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. In between, we’ve got a Super Bowl LV rematch and, dare we say, a potential Super Bowl preview in Philadelphia.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night
Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
Buccaneers get fortunate news about matchup with Chiefs
After a scary week in the Tampa Bay area, the Buccaneers are fortunate to keep their chance to play a game in front of their home crowd. Not that it was a true concern for anyone in the Tampa Bay area, but there was a chance that the Buccaneers were going to lose another home game on their 2022 schedule due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian.
Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night’s NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the
Buccaneers will gain a receiver Sunday but likely be down another
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field to take on the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, they will be blessed with the return of their best wide receiver. The Buccaneers will also likely lose another receiver, however. The impact that Mike Evans has on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can not...
NBC Sports
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Buccaneers to Postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor Induction
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to postpone the induction of former Super Bowl winning head coach Bruce Arians into the team's Ring of Honor.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Buccaneers: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Tampa Bay for a date with the Buccaneers. Obviously, the winner of Sunday Night Football goes to 3-1. Whereas with the loser, they will sit at .500 at 2-2. Both teams are coming off of frustrating, tight losses.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0