Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Over the Monster
Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future
Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Aaron Judge, Yankees roll snake eyes in loss to Orioles with record on the line
NEW YORK — The Yankees are back in the Bronx this weekend for their final regular-season series, this time as newly crown American League East champions, and Yankee Stadium was sold out again Friday night. This made it four packed houses in a row, all for the same reason.
Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball
Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might not have to go to work for the rest of his life, as he apparently was the one who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. The Yankees scored an 8-3 win in the series finale against the […] The post Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed an exciting injury update on Matt Carpenter, per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. Matt Carpenter could take live at-bats this coming week with Somerset rather than fly with the Yankees to Texas, Aaron Boone said. That would give him more reps to be ready for the ALDS. — Bryan […] The post Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Orioles shut down Aaron Judge, Yankees
Jordan Lyles pitched seven-plus stellar innings and the visiting Baltimore Orioles stayed mathematically alive in the American League wild-card race for the moment with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Lyles (12-11) kept Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run and breaking the AL...
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak
Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
FOX Sports
Red Sox bring road skid into matchup against the Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox (75-82, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (9-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Red...
Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record
Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ American League- and New York Yankees- single-season home run record has the attention of every baseball fan. But it’s not the only piece of history that The Judge has his sights set on. The Yankees slugger is closing in on this rare feat, but it has nothing to do […] The post Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Zack Britton gets hit with absolutely brutal blow ahead of MLB playoffs
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton endured a long road to recovery after missing the majority of the 2022 season due to injury. The veteran left-hander recently returned and was hoping to make the Yankees’ playoff roster. However, after just 3 outings, Britton’s season has come to an end, per Bryan Hoch. Hoch reports that […] The post Yankees’ Zack Britton gets hit with absolutely brutal blow ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re not done yet’: Brandon Hyde reveals Orioles’ next goal after missing out on playoffs
The Baltimore Orioles’ magic has sadly run out. The plucky, young squad fought valiantly for a playoff bid when no one thought they would. But their chase for a wild card spot has officially ended. The Orioles can still show that they had a fantastic season by securing a winning record. They have five more […] The post ‘We’re not done yet’: Brandon Hyde reveals Orioles’ next goal after missing out on playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves
Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview
With the exception of Aaron Judge’s quest for a 62nd home run, coming into this weekend, there’s not really anything for the Yankees to play for other than just getting all their ducks in a row going into the playoffs. The AL East has been locked up, and so has a first-round bye in the new playoff format. Theoretically, they could still catch Houston for the No. 1 overall seed in the American League, but those odds are so minuscule that it’s not really worth thinking about.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start would be moved up to […] The post Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Baltimore Orioles' loss to Boston Red Sox
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an American League wild-card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL's three wild cards, the...
ClutchPoints
