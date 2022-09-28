Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.

