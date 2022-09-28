ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Desloge, MO
KIX 105.7

Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun

Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
COLE COUNTY, MO

