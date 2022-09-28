Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
939theeagle.com
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
abc17news.com
Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
kwos.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon woman
The Laclede County Sheriff's Office said the day the woman was released from prison, she was in the car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars before she was involved in a deadly crash.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
