NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Special BetMGM Promo Code for Chiefs Fans (Get $200 if Chiefs Score a TD Against Bucs)
BetMGM has a fantastic new promo for Chiefs fans. As long as a TD is scored by either Kansas City or Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football, you’re getting $200. No matter who scores, you’ll get $200 in free bets from BetMGM guaranteed. This incredible offer is easy to claim, too.
Chris Olave Prop Bet Stock Rising Following Injuries to Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas
The Saints travel to London as banged up as any team in the NFL. New Orleans is going to turn to Andy Dalton (and maybe Taysom Hill at times) at quarterback as Jameis Winston nurses a broken back, but the team will also be without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. We saw who could be the top target in the Saints offense last week and it's time to get on board with rookie Chris Olave.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
3 Chicago Bears QB replacement options if Justin Fields busts
The 2022 Chicago Bears season needs to be very telling. By the end of the year, they need to know if Justin Fields is just a few weapons away from taking this team to the next level. As of right now, he doesn’t make people around him better which is...
College GameDay Picks: Kirk Herbstreit & Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins Make Their Week 5 Predictions
Each week on ESPN's College GameDay, the crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, along with a celebrity picker, share their straight-up predictions for the most notable games on the College Football slate. This week, former Clemson football star and current Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins sat...
Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Calvin de Haan to one-year contract
The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Saturday. The 31-year-old unrestricted free agent
Marlins vs. Brewers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, October 1 (Marlins are a Live Dog Against Aaron Ashby)
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in right now and are really the only battle still to be decided in the entire MLB. Outside of the top of the NL East of course. The Brewers are a half game back of the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot and need this game to hang around in the conversation.
Western Brown's Drew Novak moves to No. 3 on OHSAA's career passing yards list
Western Brown senior QB Drew Novak moved into third place on the state's all-time career passing yards list as the Broncos defeated visiting Clinton-Massie 50-28 Friday night.
New free agent could be key to fixing Lakers’ wing problems
The Los Angeles Lakers have an unbalanced roster heading into the 2022-23 season that is going to struggle to succeed. Los Angeles has a roster that is extremely guard-heavy despite having a $47.1 million guard who wants to play big minutes and have a high usage rate. As a result,...
MLB Insider says Cardinals will pursue star shortstops in offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason, and an MLB insider is reporting they will be in on the superstar shortstop market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to join a number of teams in pursuing the top shortstops on the market this offseason – Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
