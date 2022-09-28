The Saints travel to London as banged up as any team in the NFL. New Orleans is going to turn to Andy Dalton (and maybe Taysom Hill at times) at quarterback as Jameis Winston nurses a broken back, but the team will also be without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. We saw who could be the top target in the Saints offense last week and it's time to get on board with rookie Chris Olave.

