Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Staff Predictions
Will it be the Red Raiders or the Wildcats that improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play after Saturday's game?
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: Big 12+/ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowTexas Tech: The Red Raiders have dropped 6 straight to the Wildcats ...
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How the Red Raiders rated as recruits
From how Texas Tech stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Texas Tech Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State's Game Against Texas Tech Sold Out
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has officially sold out its third game of the season. Cowboy football announced on Thursday that the home game against Texas Tech has officially sold out. The Tech game is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on either FOX or...
How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate
The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
Big 12 Conference Issues Official Reprimand and Fine for Texas Tech's Post-Game Celebration
The Big 12 has handed down a reprimand and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after the Red Raiders' post-game celebration following their OT win over rival Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
fox34.com
Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
fox34.com
WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night. CAUTION - EXTERNAL EMAIL This message originated from outside Gray Television and may contain malicious content. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the source of this email and know the content is safe.
KCBD
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
everythinglubbock.com
Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
FanSided
