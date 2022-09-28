ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Oklahoma State's Game Against Texas Tech Sold Out

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has officially sold out its third game of the season. Cowboy football announced on Thursday that the home game against Texas Tech has officially sold out. The Tech game is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on either FOX or...
STILLWATER, OK
95.5 KLAQ

How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate

The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
EL PASO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night. CAUTION - EXTERNAL EMAIL This message originated from outside Gray Television and may contain malicious content. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the source of this email and know the content is safe.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
everythinglubbock.com

Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
