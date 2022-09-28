Read full article on original website
2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center
Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Glenrock Dinosaur Gets National Attention For Being One-Of-A-Kind And “Remarkably Intact”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Serpentisuchops pfisterae is the scientific name for the remarkably intact, 7-meter-long fossil that was found in 1995 and has been at the Paleon Museum in Glenrock for the last 15 years. But locals just call him “Harold.”. And just this...
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall
The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
oilcity.news
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
‘A Heck of a Ride,’ Casper Woman Writes Her Own Hilarious Obituary
Every week, Oil City News shares obituaries from the community. Typically, obituaries are written by a loved one of the recently deceased but, every now and then, a person will write their own and, once in a while, the results are both heartwarming and tear-jerking. Such was the case with...
Mimi’s House Announces Brief Hiatus, ‘Taking Some Time to Restructure,’
It's not goodbye forever; it's just goodbye for now. Mimi's House, a non-profit organization created to "assist and inspire homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives [and to] provide a warm, family-style environment for Casper youth ages 16-19," is taking a brief hiatus to address a number needs. That's according to...
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?
At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
oilcity.news
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
