Casper, WY

2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center

Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
CASPER, WY
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall

The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
CASPER, WY
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
CASPER, WY
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
