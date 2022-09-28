Read full article on original website
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree on Middle Fork Road Sept. 24
A 30-year-old Centralia man died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Chronicle on Friday. The man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Middle Fork Road when,...
thejoltnews.com
‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire
A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor man dies in collision near Port Orchard
A 72-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday in a collision with a South Kitsap School District bus, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sidney and Spruce roads, just north of the Pierce-Kitsap county line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The bus contained no students at the time of the crash.
KOMO News
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
KXRO.com
Home fire a block from Aberdeen fire station
There were no injuries in a residential structure fire in Aberdeen. The Aberdeen Fire Department shared details following the Thursday morning fire in the 100 block of N Washington Street in Aberdeen that saw both Aberdeen and Hoquiam fire departments respond. According to the release, Aberdeen Fire personnel saw the...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the social media handle of the Lacey Fire District, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials reported a single vehicle rollover crashed near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz. Firefighters arrived at the scene to extricate one person from the vehicle. The officials stated that one person...
One person trapped in Lacey rollover crash
LACEY, Wash. — Crews in Lacey are working to rescue a victim in a crash. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted about the rollover crash near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters are trying to extricate one person from a vehicle. Lacey Boulevard is down to...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Pouring Gasoline Into Fish Pond and Damaging Property in Chehalis Faces Animal Cruelty Charge
A woman accused of pouring gasoline into a fish pond and damaging property at a Chehalis residence in May is facing felony animal cruelty and malicious mischief charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Samantha Halverson, 23, of Centralia, is accused of damaging property and pouring gasoline into a fish pond,...
KIMA TV
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
iheart.com
BODYCAM VIDEO: Officer Takes Out Armed Man With Single Shot From 183 Yards
From the Pierce County (Washington) Force Investigation Team:. “On August 28th members of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the 6700 block of Monroe in the City of Tacoma to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes, and physical evidence at the scene.
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
Chronicle
Sirens: Kittens in a Cage; Woman Has Difficult Time Getting Our of Bush; Vehicle vs. Bicycle; DUI Arrests
• A case of shoplifting was reported in the 1700 block of North National Avenue at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 23. • A third-degree theft reported in the...
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody after shots fired in Tacoma bar
A suspect is in custody after shots were fired inside a Tacoma bar. During a confrontation with police, officers fired shots but no one was struck.
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
