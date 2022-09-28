ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

WEEK 4: Northampton at West Springfield, Westfield at Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week for Friday Night Frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Northampton took on West Springfield and and Westfield battled Holyoke. Click on the video above for the highlights. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A staple of The Big E is handcrafted goods. Many of the vendors come to the fair year-after-year, including one jewelry maker who is 81-years young. Ellen Steinbuchel and her booth “Sparkles” is marking 50 years at The Big E at the same location....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA

