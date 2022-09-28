Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 30
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Going Town by Town!. In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.
westernmassnews.com
WEEK 4: Northampton at West Springfield, Westfield at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week for Friday Night Frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Northampton took on West Springfield and and Westfield battled Holyoke. Click on the video above for the highlights. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Overwhelming requests for parvo vaccine at Dakin in Springfield
Cases of a deadly dog virus are on the rise in Springfield. Dakin Humane Society has launched a prevention campaign and is seeing a massive turnout.
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Escaped goats caught roaming Main Street in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department was called to Main Street for goats who were wandering near the roadway at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
westernmassnews.com
Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A staple of The Big E is handcrafted goods. Many of the vendors come to the fair year-after-year, including one jewelry maker who is 81-years young. Ellen Steinbuchel and her booth “Sparkles” is marking 50 years at The Big E at the same location....
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
westernmassnews.com
Big E enters final weekend, officials hope for record-breaking attendance
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday kicked off final weekend of the Big E for the 2022 season. The fair broke attendance records this season and they’re on track to break another one!. President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, Gene Cassidy said that by the end of the...
Recycle your old electronics in East Longmeadow
Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 5 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Week 4: Minnechaug at Chicopee Comp., Chicopee at South Hadley, Amherst at Agawam and East Longmeadow at Wahconah
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This Week, Western Mass News watched Minnechaug take on Chicopee Comp., Chicopee at South Hadley, Amherst battle Agawam and East Longmeadow fight Wahconah. Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
westernmassnews.com
Popular ‘Big Yellow Slide’ returns for another year at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As The Big e comes to an end, fairgoers have two more days to visit the fan favorite, the Big Yellow Slide. Watch as Mary takes a ride down the slide with Bella, whose top tip for riding is “keep your hands and feet in the mat at all times.”
