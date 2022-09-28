ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Bengals Making Significant Progress on Indoor Practice Facility

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The bubble is over Cincinnati's new practice field

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to make progress on their new indoor practice facility.

The field has been down for weeks and now the bubble around it is up, which means it should be ready later this season.

Cincinnati is 1-2 on the year, but they're hoping to make another deep playoff run. Regardless of their record, having an indoor facility will go a long way  and should help the team once the winter weather kicks in.

