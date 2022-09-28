ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Stream, Bet and Week 4 Notes

By Bill Huber
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers will try to extend their winning streak to three when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday. What channel will you find the game? We have that information and much more.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers , fresh off beating legendary quarterback Tom Brady, will welcome legendary coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to Lambeau Field for Sunday’s Week 4 game. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. What channel is the game on? Here’s this week’s viewing information.

How to Watch: Patriots at Packers

TV: This will be CBS’s game of the week and be shown to much of the nation. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Sunday Ticket: Channel 715.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates ), SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App, and Sports Radio USA (Larry Kahn and Mark Carrier).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field.

Records: Packers, 2-1; Patriots, 1-2.

History: The series is tied 6-6. That includes Green Bay’s victory in Super Bowl XXXI, a game in which Desmond Howard was voted MVP and Reggie White had three sacks. The Patriots won the last matchup in 2018.

The Packers won the last game at Lambeau Field, 26-21, in 2014. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s late breakup of a deep shot from Brady to Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers’ third-down completion to Randall Cobb clinched the victory. Rodgers threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns and a rookie by the name of Davante Adams had a breakout performance with six receptions for 121 yards.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 41-11). Patriots – Bill Belichick (23rd season with Patriots, 255-101; 28th season overall, 291-145.).

Referee: Adrian Hill is in his fourth season as a referee. The home team has had a losing record in each of his seasons, including 1-2 this year. In his first three seasons, he called slightly more penalties for more yards than the league average. This season, he’s called 1.3 fewer penalties for 24.5 fewer yards than the averages, according to Pro Football Reference .

Packers-Patriots Betting Guide

The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook , down a bit from the opening line of 10. The over/under is 40.5. Only Bears-Giants has a lower total. The Packers are 10-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . In early betting, 70 percent of the money and 60 percent of the bets are on Green Bay.

At SI Sportsbook , Green Bay is +1000 to win the Super Bowl. It was +1200 before beating the Buccaneers last week. In the NFC Championship race, the Packers, Buccaneers and Eagles lead the way at +350.

At FanDuel , Aaron Rodgers is +2000 to win MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season and +1700 from a week ago. Romeo Doubs has the third-shortest odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Packers-Patriots: Did You Know These Five Things?

- Belichick is No. 3 all-time with 291 wins. He is No. 1 with six Super Bowl titles, nine trips to the Super Bowl and 31 playoff victories. Among all coaches with 50 career games, LaFleur is No. 1 all-time with a .788 winning percentage. Belichick is 15th at .667. LaFleur is 11-1 in October.

- Rodgers, including playoffs, has thrown 498 career touchdown passes. He is 17-1 in his last 18 home games against AFC teams with 48 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. As a team, Green Bay is looking for its 15th consecutive regular-season victory at Lambeau.

- With Mac Jones out, Brian Hoyer will start at quarterback for the Patriots. The 36-year-old went 7-6 with Cleveland in 2014 and 5-4 with Houston in 2015. Dating to 2016 with Chicago, he’s lost 11 consecutive starts.

- Green Bay’s Rashan Gary and New England’s Matthew Judon are two of four players with a sack in each of the three games.

- The Patriots are minus-4 in turnovers. Their eight giveaways are the second-most in the NFL. That could be an important stat. Green Bay forced two turnovers vs. Tampa Bay last week. Under LaFleur, the Packers are 22-1 when creating at least two takeaways.

