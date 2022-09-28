Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Key West residents, visitors speak out following Hurricane Ian outer band flooding
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and visitors of Key West woke up to a flood of trouble as Hurricane Ian’s outer bands impacted the area. The remnants of the storm were all too apparent along areas like the well-known Duval Street, Wednesday. Trees were uprooted from the sidewalk,...
cbs12.com
Body found floating in the water near Key West
The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
bulletin-news.com
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys
Authorities are looking into the discovery of what seem to be human remains in the Florida Keys mangroves. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning by two persons who were trying to secure a boat close to Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
Click10.com
Florida Keys family rescues sea turtle hatchling during Hurricane Ian cleanup
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Keys family made a surprising discovery as they cleaned up seaweed from a boat ramp following Hurricane Ian. According to the Florida Keys News Bureau, 8-year-old Khannan Mellies and his family found a green sea turtle hatchling buried about a foot deep in seaweed on Stock Island, located just east of Key West.
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER
A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Storm surge floods areas of Key West, threatens coastal structures
KEY WEST, Fla. – Flooding remained a concern for residents on Wednesday in some areas of the Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida’s Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm. Storm surge flooded areas of Key West, where the airport and the port closed....
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort by the U.S. Coast Guard continues after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cuban migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida residents evacuate through waist-deep water carrying dog as Ian floods Key West
Dylon Estevez told FOX 35 News he had to evacuate his apartment in Key West, Florida as Hurricane Ian flooded the area. Video shows him and another man carrying a dog to safety through waist-deep water.
flkeysnews.com
While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping
As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
Click10.com
Second person arrested after toddler kidnapped at hotel in Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. – A 49-year-old Marathon man is the second person to be arrested after authorities said a 16-month-old toddler was kidnapped from a hotel. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Hans Gasperik was driving a vehicle that was stopped by deputies Wednesday after Zita Gasperik, 49, also of Marathon, kidnapped the child.
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
Click10.com
Ian to strike southwest Florida today as one of the strongest US hurricanes on record; catastrophic storm surge imminent
Hurricane Ian regrouped yesterday evening as it passed only about 75 miles west of Key West last night, growing into a much larger hurricane and re-strengthening overnight into what will be one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the United States later today. The powerful 155 mph winds from...
10NEWS
These people braved massive waves for the 'gram
KEY WEST, Fla. — High waves from Hurricane Ian began pummeling the sea walls in Key West on Tuesday. But that didn't stop some people from going to the Southernmost Point buoy. A surprising number of people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the massive crashing waves....
Click10.com
MCSO: Man caught on camera trying to steal boat parts from Stock Island dock
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he attempted to steal a propeller and a boat engine from a dock at Stock Island Marina Village, authorities said. According to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, after talking to witnesses and viewing security camera footage,...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys man beats victim with pliers in CVS parking lot, critically injuring him
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being beaten with a pair of pliers in a drug store parking lot in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said deputies responded to the...
keysweekly.com
FANTASY FEST: SNEAK PEEK OF PARADE FLOATS
The annual Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade doesn’t roll down Duval Street until Saturday, Oct. 29, but for those who prefer to be the spectacle, rather than the spectator, the time to get creative is now. While some parade entrants embrace the small and spontaneous, the multi-award winning Lower Keys Fluffers team has created parade extravaganzas for more than 10 years.
keysweekly.com
TV SPECIAL FEATURES KEY WEST’S 117-YEAR-OLD HAUNTED DOLL
Key West’s oldest resident is 117 years old. He wears an outdated sailor suit and carries a stuffed animal tucked under his right arm. He spends most of his time staring blankly at those who visit. They approach him cautiously, a mix of intrigue and fear evident on their face and audible in the false bravado that makes their voice louder than necessary.
