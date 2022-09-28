ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tickets costly for final home series, postseason after Cardinals clinch

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tdb6_0iDhSmAN00

ST. LOUIS – Want to catch the Central Division Champion St. Louis Cardinals one more time (or possibly more) this season? Be prepared, it’s going to cost you.

The St. Louis Cardinals have one final regular season series remaining and could play host in up to four postseason series for the first time in franchise history. What’s guaranteed?

  • Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2 (Final 2022 regular season home series)
  • Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9 (Wild Card postseason series – If Cardinals remain in NL No. 3 seed)
Trending: Crestwood McDonald’s, site of famed Van Halen pic, reopens Thursday

Here’s where single-game prices start (without added fees) for the following guaranteed games, according to Cardinals.com . Many of these are the cheapest possible through the service as standing-room only.

  • Friday, Sept. 30: $50.90 (Adam Wainwright Bobblehead Game)
  • Saturday. Oct. 1: $50.90 (Yadier Molina Bobblehead Game)
  • Sunday, Oct. 2: $125.90 (Last home regular season game for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina)
  • Friday, Oct. 7: $40 (Wild Card Round – Game 1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 8: $40 (Wild Card Round – Game 2)
  • Sunday, Oct. 9: $65 (Wild Card Round – Game 3)

Secondary ticket sites, like StubHub and SeatGeek, might offer slightly more competitive prices, but generally start around the same cost once the whole packages are considered.

One service called TickPick will offer a price without any additional fees added come purchase time, though, comparative costs vary between other providers post-fees.

Top Story: St. Louis festival fails to pay police, loses personal information

After these cluster of games could come action for the National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and World Series. Cardinals.com has only listed prices and purchasing options for the NLDS right now. Those costs would include

  • Game 1: $40
  • Game 2: $40
  • Game 3: $65 (Only if Cardinals get a No. 2 seed)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Sandra Spinelli Oaks
2d ago

All the fans that have supported them for years can’t afford it. It stinks

Reply
5
Related
FOX2Now

Pujols hits #701, Cardinals win 2-1 over Pirates

Albert Pujols hit career home run #701 and helped the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning when Pujols stepped to the plate. He launched career homer 701 into Big Mac Land to tie that game at 1-1. Nolan Arenado delivered the game winning hit in the fifth inning, a single to right scoring Brendan Donovan making it 2-1 Cards. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher (2-1), going six innings allowing just one run while striking out six Pirates hitters. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 19th save of the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cardinals start final regular-season home stand tonight

ST. LOUIS – This weekend will be exciting and emotional for St. Louis Cardinals fans. The Redbirds’ start their last regular season home games Friday night. They take on the Pirates Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Not only is this the last home stand of the regular season, it’s also the first home game since […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

Cardinals host Pirates to start last home series

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin their last home series of the regular season on Friday. The Redbirds are set to welcome Pittsburgh back to the Gateway City. St. Louis clinched the National League Central Division title this week in Milwaukee. The Cardinals currently have a record of 90-66. The Pirates are 59-97. Pittsburgh trails St. Louis by 31 games in the standings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Albert Pujols
FOX 2

Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stubhub#The St Louis Cardinals#Nl#Crestwood Mcdonald#Cardinals Com
FOX2Now

Blues beat Columbus 4-2 in pre season home opener

After falling behind 2-0, the Blues rallied for four unanswered goals to beat the Blue Jackets 4-2 in their pre season home opener on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich started the comeback with a power play goal in the second period. 28 seconds later, Robert Bortuzzo tied the game with a big slap shot. Hugh McGing made it a three goal second period and gave the Blues a 3-2 lead. Niko Mikkola added an insurance goal in the third period. With the win, the Blues are off to a 4-0 start in the pre season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Card Game
FOX2Now

Chess world rocked by cheating accusation at St. Louis tournament

The genteel world of chess has been rocked by accusations of cheating made by the game’s leading player. Magnus Carlsen, the world champion and a player widely considered one of the greatest ever, posted a statement on Twitter in which he said he believed 19-year-old American opponent Hans Niemann “has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy