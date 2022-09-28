Tickets costly for final home series, postseason after Cardinals clinch

ST. LOUIS – Want to catch the Central Division Champion St. Louis Cardinals one more time (or possibly more) this season? Be prepared, it’s going to cost you.

The St. Louis Cardinals have one final regular season series remaining and could play host in up to four postseason series for the first time in franchise history. What’s guaranteed?

Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2 (Final 2022 regular season home series)

Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9 (Wild Card postseason series – If Cardinals remain in NL No. 3 seed)

Here’s where single-game prices start (without added fees) for the following guaranteed games, according to Cardinals.com . Many of these are the cheapest possible through the service as standing-room only.

Friday, Sept. 30: $50.90 (Adam Wainwright Bobblehead Game)

Saturday. Oct. 1: $50.90 (Yadier Molina Bobblehead Game)

Sunday, Oct. 2: $125.90 (Last home regular season game for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina)

Friday, Oct. 7: $40 (Wild Card Round – Game 1)

Saturday, Oct. 8: $40 (Wild Card Round – Game 2)

Sunday, Oct. 9: $65 (Wild Card Round – Game 3)

Secondary ticket sites, like StubHub and SeatGeek, might offer slightly more competitive prices, but generally start around the same cost once the whole packages are considered.

One service called TickPick will offer a price without any additional fees added come purchase time, though, comparative costs vary between other providers post-fees.

After these cluster of games could come action for the National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and World Series. Cardinals.com has only listed prices and purchasing options for the NLDS right now. Those costs would include

Game 1: $40

Game 2: $40

Game 3: $65 (Only if Cardinals get a No. 2 seed)

