Columbus, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk relies on passing prowess to top R-S Central

RUTHERFORDTON – A holding flag midway through the third quarter Thursday evening left Polk County facing a 2nd-and-22 at its 20. As officials stepped off the infraction, a voice shouted from the Wolverine sideline, “Now they’re in trouble.”. Given how R-S Central’s pass defense fared during the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Late penalty kick lifts Polk County to much-coveted victory

Cheers, screams, tears, they all flowed in equal measure Wednesday evening in G.M. Tennant Stadium. Deservedly so, too, as Polk County earned its first win of the season, defeating East Rutherford 2-1 in a Mountain Foothills 7 Conference matchup. Three losses to end last season, and 10 setbacks to open...
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org

A Mainstay of East Henderson High School Retires After Four Decades

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2022) –For anyone who has spent even a little bit of time on the campus of East Henderson High School over the last forty years, the name Nancy Harris will ring a bell. What began in 1979 as a temporary custodial position following college, developed...
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Half Marathon seeking volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the Tryon Half Marathon that is set for Saturday, November 12. If you are a fan of foot races, or just enjoy supporting the community and a good cause, the Tryon Half Marathon is in search of helpers and volunteers. The volunteers are needed on Friday, November 11, for registration and to hand out information to the racers and then for numerous jobs on Saturday, the day of the race, ranging from handing out water to handing out the medals.
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
FOX Carolina

Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian has weakened down to a tropical storm but due to the impact still expected this weekend, several schools and events have either been postponed or canceled. “Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed...
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
FOX Carolina

Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
towncarolina.com

Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.

The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
