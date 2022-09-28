Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk relies on passing prowess to top R-S Central
RUTHERFORDTON – A holding flag midway through the third quarter Thursday evening left Polk County facing a 2nd-and-22 at its 20. As officials stepped off the infraction, a voice shouted from the Wolverine sideline, “Now they’re in trouble.”. Given how R-S Central’s pass defense fared during the...
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Late penalty kick lifts Polk County to much-coveted victory
Cheers, screams, tears, they all flowed in equal measure Wednesday evening in G.M. Tennant Stadium. Deservedly so, too, as Polk County earned its first win of the season, defeating East Rutherford 2-1 in a Mountain Foothills 7 Conference matchup. Three losses to end last season, and 10 setbacks to open...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Dabo and his dogs: Clemson coach's canine companions are part of the Swinney family
CLEMSON – Near the end of a press conference to preview the opener with Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney snapped his fingers to mark the passing of time. Just like that, it seemed, two decades as a coach at Clemson had flown by. He thought of his boys, two on...
WYFF4.com
Week 6: Thursday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Thursday night for the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season. Many games were moved to Thursday due to expected rain from Ian. To see scores on the app, click here. Week 6...
Can Pisgah go home again? After last year's flood, Bears anxiously await the next storm
Canton, N.C. — Things have not been the same at Pisgah High School since a catastrophic flood tore through the town of Canton, devastating the community, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and delivering a serious blow to the athletic facilities at the school. Tropical Storm Fred never became...
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org
A Mainstay of East Henderson High School Retires After Four Decades
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2022) –For anyone who has spent even a little bit of time on the campus of East Henderson High School over the last forty years, the name Nancy Harris will ring a bell. What began in 1979 as a temporary custodial position following college, developed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Half Marathon seeking volunteers
Volunteers are needed for the Tryon Half Marathon that is set for Saturday, November 12. If you are a fan of foot races, or just enjoy supporting the community and a good cause, the Tryon Half Marathon is in search of helpers and volunteers. The volunteers are needed on Friday, November 11, for registration and to hand out information to the racers and then for numerous jobs on Saturday, the day of the race, ranging from handing out water to handing out the medals.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate events postponed, canceled due to impact of Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian has weakened down to a tropical storm but due to the impact still expected this weekend, several schools and events have either been postponed or canceled. “Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been postponed...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County’s growing industrial sector adding $415 million commerce park
The newest industrial hotspot in the Upstate? It just might be Cherokee County, where a Chicago-based developer has announced plans to build a 3.6 million-square-foot commerce park in Gaffney. The developer Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital have announced a 290-acre tract in Gaffney will be the destination for their newest...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
FOX Carolina
Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
towncarolina.com
Photos: Greenville Night of E.A.T.S.
The Fall for Greenville Board of Directors hosted a Night of E.A.T.S—engagement and tastes—presented by GSP International Airport. The event, at Zen Greenville, included dinner provided by Table 301, Larkin’s, and Monkey Wrench Smokehouse. Live music rounded out the evening that serves as a kickoff for Fall for Greenville, set for October 14-16.
Comments / 0