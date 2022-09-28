Read full article on original website
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Game Thread: Wisconsin Football vs. Illinois
The Wisconsin Badgers return home as the calendar turns to October. Big Ten West football is here, and it starts with the Bert Bowl as Bret Bielema returns to Madison to take on his former team in Wisconsin. Overall, this is a series that is pretty evenly matched as the Badgers have won 44 while Illinois has won 38. In recent years though, Wisconsin has dominated this border battle winning 10 of the last 11 games.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against Illinois
What do the Badgers need to do to come away with a victory against Illinois on Saturday? Let’s take a look!. I don’t care if it’s through the air on the ground or some other form that I can’t think of but just find a way to get the ball down the field consistently. This season the Badgers haven’t been able to produce much of anything on the offensive side of the ball against the two good teams that they’ve faced off against.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON!!! CONTENT RECAP & LINKS
ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. The calendar turns to October which means we’ve got Big Ten West football on deck in Madison. This week coverage has been a little limited here at B5Q as I was traveling for work but we still got out a lot of great content to get you ready for this week's matchup against Illinois. If you are looking for all of our coverage in one place we’ve got it here!
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch against Illinois Fighting Illini
After a suffocating 52-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to bounce back in conference play against a familiar face in Bret Bielema when they face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Fighting Illini have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
big10central.com
A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box
University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
Planning to vote on Election Day? Make sure you have one of these forms of ID
MADISON, Wis. — Voting in Wisconsin requires a photo ID, which means voters have just over a month to make sure they have an acceptable form available before casting their vote on Election Day. The following types of photo IDs are acceptable on Election Day, according to the City...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Tips on how to save on energy this winter
MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Channel 3000
Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller
Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
Comments / 0