ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Game Thread: Wisconsin Football vs. Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers return home as the calendar turns to October. Big Ten West football is here, and it starts with the Bert Bowl as Bret Bielema returns to Madison to take on his former team in Wisconsin. Overall, this is a series that is pretty evenly matched as the Badgers have won 44 while Illinois has won 38. In recent years though, Wisconsin has dominated this border battle winning 10 of the last 11 games.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory against Illinois

What do the Badgers need to do to come away with a victory against Illinois on Saturday? Let’s take a look!. I don’t care if it’s through the air on the ground or some other form that I can’t think of but just find a way to get the ball down the field consistently. This season the Badgers haven’t been able to produce much of anything on the offensive side of the ball against the two good teams that they’ve faced off against.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON!!! CONTENT RECAP & LINKS

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. The calendar turns to October which means we’ve got Big Ten West football on deck in Madison. This week coverage has been a little limited here at B5Q as I was traveling for work but we still got out a lot of great content to get you ready for this week's matchup against Illinois. If you are looking for all of our coverage in one place we’ve got it here!
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch against Illinois Fighting Illini

After a suffocating 52-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to bounce back in conference play against a familiar face in Bret Bielema when they face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Fighting Illini have...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
big10central.com

A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box

University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
MADISON, WI
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Youtube Tv#Live Tv#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Fox Sports App#Hulu Tv Live
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
PORTAGE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Tips on how to save on energy this winter

MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Channel 3000

Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller

Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy