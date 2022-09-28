Read full article on original website
Looking for Swedish pancakes in Rockford, Illinois? Here’s some places
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is no overlooking Rockford’s manufacturing past. In its heyday, Rockford was one of the most prosperous industrial hubs in the United States and is still considered by some as the “Screw Capital of the World.” But what else has put Rockford, Illinois, on the map? How about ethnic food? More specifically, […]
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Construction finally begins on Rockford’s $310M Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After years of anticipation, construction is finally underway at Rockford’s permanent Hard Rock Casino. Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday. It has been three years since the passage of an Illinois law cleared the way for Rockford to gain a casino, and put the city in a pitched race against a […]
Recon Rockford’s New Mission BBQ Next Week Ahead of the Grand Opening
The new Mission BBQ in Rockford, Illinois will officially open in less than two weeks, but we all have a chance to taste the greatness AND win free BBQ for a YEAR before the big grand opening celebration actually takes place. Grand Opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. It feels...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
WIFR
Rockford Facebook group reunites mom with biological son
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Call it a miracle, fate or just a perfect coincidence. A mom out of Bloomington reunites with her son after 26 years, thanks to a Rockford Facebook group. The “What’s Happening in Rockford, Illinois” Facebook page is usually a place for neighbors to share information, but it changed Jennifer Middlebrooks’ life.
WIFR
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
WIFR
Winnebago Co. business leaders, first responders discuss emergency strategies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Knowing how to respond to an emergency before it happens is critical for first responders in Winnebago County and across the state. The Winnebago County Local Emergency Planning Committee met Friday to discuss how our region best responds to emergencies. “It’s very important that we partner...
WIFR
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures. Anyone who attends an event at the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center won’t be allowed to re-enter once they exit the building. This includes those who want to smoke. Another ticket must be bought for re-entry. This updated policy is to ensure the safety of its fans, entertainers and staff members.
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months
The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rockford metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rockford, IL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIFR
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
WIFR
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
wlip.com
Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
WIFR
Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
