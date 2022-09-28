ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Marion, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Business
City
Lockport, IL
Local
Illinois Business
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cultural Center#Historic Buildings#Rockford City Market
WIFR

Rockford Facebook group reunites mom with biological son

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Call it a miracle, fate or just a perfect coincidence. A mom out of Bloomington reunites with her son after 26 years, thanks to a Rockford Facebook group. The “What’s Happening in Rockford, Illinois” Facebook page is usually a place for neighbors to share information, but it changed Jennifer Middlebrooks’ life.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures. Anyone who attends an event at the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center won’t be allowed to re-enter once they exit the building. This includes those who want to smoke. Another ticket must be bought for re-entry. This updated policy is to ensure the safety of its fans, entertainers and staff members.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months

The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy