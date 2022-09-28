Read full article on original website
CHS XC Varisty Boys Finish 2nd, All 5 Girls Finish in Top 30 At Excelsior Springs
The Chillicothe Varsity Boys Cross Country team finished 2nd overall out of 12 full teams at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course on Tuesday. Luke Thompson won another Varsity Boys race (out of 93 runners)! The top 5 scorers finished 1st, 4th, 10th, 20th, & 24th. Every Varsity Boy & Girl medaled and finished in the top 30 & every JV Boy medaled!
Lady Hornets Tennis Wins 4th Straight District Championship
On Tuesday night, the Chillicothe Girls Tennis team mounted a huge comeback to win their fourth straight Team District Championship, which included three separate match tie-breaks. Chillicothe traveled to Kirksville as the visiting No. 2 seed to take on the No. 1 seeded Tigers. Washburn and Garr quickly won their...
CMS 8th Grade Football Takes Down Marshall, 7th Grade Falls
The Chillicothe Middle School 8th Grade Football team beat Marshall 34-0. The 7th Grade team moved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-0 defeat. Both teams travel to Kirksville next Tuesday, October 11, for their final game of the year.
CHS Volleyball Takes 3rd In Bishop LeBlond Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Lady Hornets Volleyball team took 3rd place in the Bishop LeBlond tournament on Saturday. Chillicothe lost to East Atchison: 19-25, 16-25. Chillicothe split with Savannah: 22-25, 25-16. Chillicothe beat KC Lutheran: 25-13, 25-15. Bracket play:. Chillicothe beat Lafayette: 25-23 and 25-16. Chillicothe lost to Savannah: 25-17,...
Lady Hornets Softball Edges Out Benton 6-5
The Chillicothe High School Softball team traveled to St. Joe on Wednesday evening to take on the Benton Cardinals in their final regular season MEC game of the year. The Lady Hornets held off a late Cardinals comeback for a 6-5 victory. Kirsten Dunn led the game off with a...
Chillicothe Softball Wins The Centralia Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Softball team went 3-0 at the Centralia Tournament to capture the Championship on Saturday. The Lady Hornets beat North Callaway 11-1, Centralia 7-3 in the semifinal, and Macon 3-2 in the final. Hope Helton led the way against North Callaway, going 4-4 with five RBIs and...
CMS Softball Wins The NCMC Nan Carter Classic
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team went 3-0 in the NCMC Nan Carter Classic on Saturday to bring home the Championship. The first game was against Gilman City with a final score 6-2. Landry was on the rubber for the Lady Hornets. She gave up two runs on zero hits over six innings, while striking out 12. Chillicothe scattered 11 hits in the game.
CHS College Fair
The annual Career and College Fair is Thursday at the Chillicothe High School. Cindy Baker from the High School says it is an opportunity for Juniors, Seniors, and their parents to visit with representatives from schools and the military. Baker encourages those attending to register or an app that will...
Voluntary and Mandatory CWD Testing
With the start of the Firearm Deer Season just over a month away on November 12th, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missouri hunters of the free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD), including at some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors.
Troop H Tops In Border Wars-Top Cop
A Missouri team took the top prize as law enforcement officers in Missouri and Iowa participated in the “Border War – Top Cop Shooting Competition. The event tested the officers individually and in teams for their shooting ability with both hand gun and patrol rifle. This year’s competition includes teams from Missouri Highway Patrol Troops H and C, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Police. And from Iowa, a team of Police and Deputies from Decatur County.
Hallow-Read Challenge At Library
The Livingston County Library is hosting a Hallow-Read contest. This adult reading contest is through their “Beanstack app.” Kirsten Mouton from the library says the reading challenge runs through October 31st. She says there are also some activities that can be completed to earn badges. Mouton says those...
Resurfacing Of Route Z
Resurfacing work on Route Z in Livingston and Carroll County will continue through Friday before contractors switch to a project Between Carrollton and DeWitt. MoDOT Contractor Emery Sapp & Sons is resurfacing Route Z between US 65 in Carroll and Livingston Counties. The project will pause at the end of the day Friday and the contractor will move to US 24 between Carrollton and DeWitt until that resurfacing job is complete. That work is expected to be done around October 17th.
Two Daviess County Accidents Result in Minor Injuries
Two accidents in Daviess County over the weekend left three with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 7:00 am Sunday, 55-year-old Bobby A Bush of Rockwell, TX was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a crash on I-35, 6 miles north of Cameron. The report states Bush was northbound and ran off the east side of the road, striking a sign. He was wearing a safety belt.
Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash
A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
Bookings For Livingston County
Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
Grundy County Receive “Fair” On State Audit
Grundy County scored “FAIR” in an audit by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office. Four findings are listed in the report released today (Monday). The audit was a review of the year ending December 31, 2021. Findings include:. Sheriff’s Office does not conduct periodic physical inventories of seized...
Livingston Co. Sheriff Investigates Report Of Firearm At SW
A report of a possible firearm at Southwest School was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to the school and seized potential evidence from a vehicle parked in the school lot. Sheriff Steve Cox says the items seized include an “Orbeez” style toy gun, 2 pocket knives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun (electronic device) and a minor amount of marijuana. No firearms or ammunition were found.
