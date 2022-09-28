ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro

Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill

If Notre Dame-Green Pond is to return to District 11 Class 3A supremacy, it will need to play stellar defense. North Schuylkill got a taste of what coach Phil Stambaugh’s club is capable of in Friday night’s Colonial-Schuylkill League showdown. The Crusaders turned four interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points and twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down in the second half of a ...
High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2022: Mt. Lebanon girls soccer maintains top spot in section

Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. The Blue Devils (10-1-1, 8-1) stayed in first place in the section, ahead of Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1), which had its match with Bethel Park postponed by a power outage. Lilly Bane scored for Canon-McMillan (4-5-2, 4-4-1).
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Emmaus cruises, Easton wins two in a row, Nazareth scores 49 in the first quarter, and Pottsville beats Bangor

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 6. Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7 Parkland football uses quick strikes to bolt by Pleasant Valley 38-7 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24 Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Easton 54, ...
Full Week 6 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 6 games across the Midstate. Week 6 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week with Gettysburg at Shippensburg. Below is a complete list of highlights from the […]
Brooke Williams
Bishop McDevitt smacks Milton Hershey in Week 6

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt annihilated Milton Hershey 68-22 in their week six matchup on Friday, Sept. 30. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Thursday games are gaining in popularity

Lehighton will kick off the high school football week tonight when it travels to Orwigsburg for a Thursday night matchup with Blue Mountain. If you think that Thursday night football games are becoming more popular, you’re right. Tonight’s game will be the fourth Thursday night game involving a Times...
tAMAQUA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS EVENT

Members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team and cheerleading squad recently participated in a Schuylkill County Special Olympic Flag Football game at the Penn State Schuylkill Campus in Schuylkill Haven. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
