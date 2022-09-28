ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?

October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
Massachusetts State
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
Energy policy freeze part of governor candidate Geoff Diehl’s cost focus

SEPT. 28, 2022…..Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Wednesday made a bid to ensure the high costs of living and doing business in Massachusetts are near the center of this year’s gubernatorial contest, pledging to provide tax relief, increase natural gas pipeline capacity into the state and to at a minimum put a “temporary freeze” on some clean energy policies to help residents and businesses cope with high costs.
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4

Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

