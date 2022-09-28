Read full article on original website
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
WCVB
Massachusetts residents worry about property in hurricane-ravaged Florida
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents with property in southwest Florida and connections to the area are worried about the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian. The powerful Category 4 storm came onshore Wednesday, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Bleak winter energy outlook for Massachusetts calls for ways to ease the pain (Editorial)
To borrow from an old Jack Nicholson movie line, can Massachusetts residents handle the truth?. They have no choice, even though the truth about winter energy costs, as described by the Baker Administration, is bleak and painful. The soaring price of natural gas will hit this state harder than most...
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Is It Illegal To Ride With Your Feet On The Dash In MA?
Anytime I take a road trip with someone, 90% of the time I'm doing the driving so this doesn't really apply to me. However, it seems to be a thing with women. Surprisingly the woman I'm with currently doesn't take advantage of kicking her feet up on the dash and relax.
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
Closing Costs For a Seller in Massachusetts
One of the many questions real estate agents get is do sellers pay closing costs. Another question is who pays closing costs a buyer or a seller. Most people realize buyers have closing costs, but not nearly as many realize a seller pays closing costs too.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Massachusetts ballot question 3 on number of liquor licenses
On your November Ballot you will see a question dealing with liquor licenses in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
fallriverreporter.com
Energy policy freeze part of governor candidate Geoff Diehl’s cost focus
SEPT. 28, 2022…..Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Wednesday made a bid to ensure the high costs of living and doing business in Massachusetts are near the center of this year’s gubernatorial contest, pledging to provide tax relief, increase natural gas pipeline capacity into the state and to at a minimum put a “temporary freeze” on some clean energy policies to help residents and businesses cope with high costs.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
iheart.com
Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
Massachusetts real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
