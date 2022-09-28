Read full article on original website
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana plans two-year electric transportation pilot programs
INDIANA – Duke Energy is launching electric transportation pilot programs in Indiana for its residential and commercial customers, including businesses, schools, and local governments. On June 1, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved four two-year, customer-focused Duke Energy electric transportation pilot programs for the company’s Indiana customers. Each program...
Indiana power crews helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian
Over 200 contractor linemen with AES Indiana are in Florida helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian. More than 2 million people were left without power as of Friday after the hurricane slammed into the state. Spokesperson Kelly Young said the destruction is widespread. “This is not just a crew...
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
wbiw.com
IDEM welcomes a new member to the Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention
INDIANA – The Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention (Partners) inducted its newest member at its Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow held on Sept. 21, 2022. As a new member, the organization pledges to implement voluntary environmental initiatives at its facility, share information and expertise with other businesses, foster environmental stewardship among its employees, and help raise public awareness.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
wbiw.com
Indiana Tree Project continues to grow Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and the Division of Forestry were recently joined by Huston Solar to plant 2,000 trees in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Part of a successful year for the Indiana Tree Project, the day in the forest created a lasting impact on Indiana’s public lands.
wbiw.com
Students, faculty, and staff will help build Habitat home for a Bloomington family
BLOOMINGTON – Whirlpool Corp. and Habitat for Humanity International are concluding their yearlong House + Home World Tour — which helped develop suitable new housing for people in the Americas, Europe, and Asia — where it all started in 2021: at Indiana University Bloomington. Beginning Oct. 5,...
wbiw.com
Indiana’s first U.S. registered educator-focused apprenticeship program receives federal approval
INDIANA – The state of Indiana today joined local leaders to celebrate the federal approval of Indiana’s first educator-focused federal registered apprenticeship. The registered apprenticeship will help more Hoosier students pursue a pathway to teaching and is the first-of-its-kind program in the nation concentrated on special education. “As...
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Inside Indiana Business
Reid Health planning new Connersville campus
Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
wbiw.com
Arts Commission announces additions to Indiana’s Digital Poetry Archive
INDIANA – The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced today that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Two of those poets are from Brown and Greene Counties. An initiative of former Indiana...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
wbiw.com
Individual Income Tax rates rise in five Indiana Counties including Monroe County effective Oct. 1
INDIANA – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted along...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
wbiw.com
INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
wbiw.com
Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in 4 counties
INDIANA – Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has affected the deer herd in Wayne, Union, Fayette, and Franklin counties this year. As a result, DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quotas in these four counties to a maximum of one. This quota change will help DNR maintain the deer...
Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
