ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Duke Energy Indiana plans two-year electric transportation pilot programs

INDIANA – Duke Energy is launching electric transportation pilot programs in Indiana for its residential and commercial customers, including businesses, schools, and local governments. On June 1, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved four two-year, customer-focused Duke Energy electric transportation pilot programs for the company’s Indiana customers. Each program...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Putnam County, IN
Avon, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Hendricks County, IN
Business
State
Indiana State
Avon, IN
Government
County
Hendricks County, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Government
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
Hamilton County, IN
Business
City
Greencastle, IN
City
Avon, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
wbiw.com

IDEM welcomes a new member to the Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention

INDIANA – The Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention (Partners) inducted its newest member at its Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow held on Sept. 21, 2022. As a new member, the organization pledges to implement voluntary environmental initiatives at its facility, share information and expertise with other businesses, foster environmental stewardship among its employees, and help raise public awareness.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Tree Project continues to grow Indiana’s forests

INDIANA – The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and the Division of Forestry were recently joined by Huston Solar to plant 2,000 trees in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Part of a successful year for the Indiana Tree Project, the day in the forest created a lasting impact on Indiana’s public lands.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy Indiana#Centerpoint Energy#Economic Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Utilities
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Reid Health planning new Connersville campus

Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
953wiki.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project

MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in 4 counties

INDIANA – Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has affected the deer herd in Wayne, Union, Fayette, and Franklin counties this year. As a result, DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quotas in these four counties to a maximum of one. This quota change will help DNR maintain the deer...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy