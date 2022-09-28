ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Bay County, MI
Bay County, MI
Pinconning, MI
WNEM

GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
GRAND BLANC, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
The Saginaw News

Bridgeport man robbed party store with BB gun, police say

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — A Bridgeport Township man faces an armed robbery charge after police alleged he robbed Damore’s Party Store Wednesday, Sept. 28, Saginaw County prosecutor officials said. The 28-year-old suspect entered the store at about 1:35 a.m. and demanded money, displaying what was believed at the...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
