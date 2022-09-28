Read full article on original website
Related
Five months later, Saginaw County board candidates face rematch for seat
SAGINAW, MI — In May, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Republican Tracey L. Slodowski to a vacant seat on the board, favoring her over opponent Peyton Ball. Voters will decide between the two candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Slodowski’s appointment will expire then, allowing...
See who’s running for the Bay County Road Commission seat on Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - An incumbent Bay County Road Commissioner is facing a challenger at the polls this fall. Incumbent Jacob Hilliker is facing Kevin Shark during the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the road commission. Shark is challenging Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican...
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
Three-vehicle crash involving dump truck claims man’s life in rural Saginaw County
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in one man’s death in rural Saginaw County. About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 29, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director
Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Man charged with threatening GM plant in Flint rearrested for separate gun charges while out on bond
An former GM employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a company plant in Flint was out on bond when police arrested him again on separate gun charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
nbc25news.com
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
Bay County man accused of firing gun at house, pointing it at preteen’s head takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man accused of firing a gun in his home and pointing the firearm at a 12-year-old boy has accepted a plea deal, nearly three years after his crime. Jason J. Brock, 50, in September appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K....
Nexteer to retain 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista, invest in Saginaw County site thanks to grant
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Nexteer Automotive will retain more than 1,000 jobs at its Buena Vista Township site — about 30% of its Saginaw County workforce — with help from a CARES Act grant. During a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved...
Bridgeport man robbed party store with BB gun, police say
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — A Bridgeport Township man faces an armed robbery charge after police alleged he robbed Damore’s Party Store Wednesday, Sept. 28, Saginaw County prosecutor officials said. The 28-year-old suspect entered the store at about 1:35 a.m. and demanded money, displaying what was believed at the...
recordpatriot.com
New Bad Axe Police chief a familiar face, has 'open-door' policy
When new Bad Axe Police Chief Shawn Webber was younger, he figured he would do what a lot of other Thumb natives do — he’d finish school, head off to college and find a job in the Big City. Instead, the Laker graduate took a job with the...
WNEM
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 2