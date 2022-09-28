The date that’s been circled on OSU fans’ calendars since December is finally upon us. On Saturday night, we’ll know a lot more about Oklahoma State and the Big 12. The Cowboys are in Waco for their first Big 12 game since that last Big 12 game we won’t talk about. Across the field will be that familiar opponent that got the best of the Pokes in Jerry World. Both OSU and Baylor have a clear path to get back to the conference championship game, but one will be in the driver’s seat after Saturday.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO