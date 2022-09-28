Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Oct. 1): We’ll Cross Baylor’s Goal and Sing Oklahoma State
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Baylor vs. OSU is easily the Big 12 game of the week – Vegas the game darn near evenly-matched, favoring the Bears on the road. But there’s a natural reason to favor the Bears: history.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Not Short on Motivation for Big 12 Opener against Baylor
Ummm…. better get up and quit acting like your coach or you will find yourself on the outside looking in every year. Would have liked to hear a little more fire.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Big 12 Opener against Baylor
The date that’s been circled on OSU fans’ calendars since December is finally upon us. On Saturday night, we’ll know a lot more about Oklahoma State and the Big 12. The Cowboys are in Waco for their first Big 12 game since that last Big 12 game we won’t talk about. Across the field will be that familiar opponent that got the best of the Pokes in Jerry World. Both OSU and Baylor have a clear path to get back to the conference championship game, but one will be in the driver’s seat after Saturday.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know as OSU Preps to Open Big 12 Play vs. Baylor on Saturday
Last time Oklahoma State faced off against Baylor, it ended in gut-wrenching fashion on a goal-line play that — you know what, forget I mentioned it. Let’s just generalize here and say it didn’t turn out great for OSU. The Cowboys, though, get a shot at a little bit of redemption Saturday as they head to Waco to face the league favorite Bears on their home turf.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Record 3-0 3-1 Points Per Game 51.7 40.5. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 62-for-95 (65%)/916 yards/10 touchdowns/1 interception. Baylor — Blake Shapen — 69-for-100 (69%)/773 yards/7 touchdowns/1 interception. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 43 carries/215 yards/2 touchdowns. Baylor — Richard Reese — 55...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Can an Improved Spencer Sanders Put Baylor Behind Him?
His improvement is less important then baylors. Baylor’s offense looks the same as last year. Question is are Defense worse the isu or byu. When was the last time baylor seen an offense like ours. Special teams is in our favor too.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Baylor
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will travel to Waco on Saturday for the Cowboys’ first Big 12 game of the season. OSU players Dominic Richardson, John Paul Richardson, Brock Martin and Korie Black met with reporters after their Tuesday practice to preview the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Week 5 Winner of OSU-Baylor Likely to Determine Big 12 Title Favorite
As if the Baylor-OSU showdown in Waco on Saturday wasn’t enticing enough — a Big 12 title game rematch, a tilt between two top-20 teams — odds from Vegas suggest the Week 5 matchup will likely determine which team takes the mantle as the betting favorite to win the conference.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bigger and Stronger Kalib Boone Adjusting to Playing Power Forward
STILLWATER — Kalib Boone is as big as he has ever been, but he could play more at a smaller position this season. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said Tuesday that Boone is up to 215 pounds, crediting strength coach Mark Mitchell for the transformation. Boynton also said the Cowboys are working to get Boone and reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Moussa Cisse on the floor at the same time more this season, meaning instead of playing center like he has for most of his career to this point, Boone would be at power forward.
