This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO