104.1 WIKY
Sweden and other central banks to test digital currency payments
OSLO (Reuters) – The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden’s Riksbank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments
A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
thecoinrise.com
Philippines’ Central Bank finds Stablecoins revolutionary for payment system
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (the Philippines’ central bank) is strongly in favor of stablecoins, according to Mhel Plabasan, Director of the organization, as they can help the monetary system and enable “affordable and faster” cross-border transfers. Stablecoins to boost Philippines’ payment system. While speaking on...
thecoinrise.com
Central Banks of Israel, Norway, and Sweden Launch Project Icebreaker With BIS
The central banks across the world are gradually making their foray into exploring the adoption of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). While many countries are still mulling the idea of a CBDC, others have reached their pilot phase and beta testing phases. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), central banks’ CBDC research is going mainstream.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bank Of England Pivots To Avoid Financial Emergency
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
CoinDesk
As Bank of England Intervenes, Druckenmiller Sees Crypto Renaissance
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
pymnts.com
Could an Internationalized Digital Euro Threaten the Dollar?
A digital euro isn’t going to replace the United States dollar as the world’s reserve currency and leading international payments currency anytime soon. But it could help weaken it, or even speed its demise. That’s one thing to take away from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s...
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
Crypto Weekly: Platforms Win Regulatory Approval in EMEA
After years of operating a lucrative business model from offshore tax havens with little or no regulatory oversight, 2022 has been the year that crypto trading platforms have joined the financial mainstream as countries around the world move to regulate the space. For the biggest players, that means applying for...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
cryptopotato.com
Janet Yellen’s Reign as US Treasury Secretary: Her Impact on Crypto
With rumors of Yellen stepping down from his role, let’s take a look at her cryptocurrency policies, views, and opinions over the years. Janet Yellen – an American economist currently serving as the 78th US Secretary of Treasury – has displayed her anti-crypto position numerous times. During her 20-month reign, she has argued that bitcoin is unsuitable for conducting financial transactions and that people should not rely on investing in digital assets as part of their retirement strategy.
thecoinrise.com
Bank of France Governor Calls For Swift Global Crypto Regulation
Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has called on all countries to keep up with the crypto regulation process not minding the crypto winter. He pointed out that countries that lag in creating a crypto regulatory framework, would eventually create access to arbitrage risks. Once spotted, crypto players would exploit such territories.
pymnts
