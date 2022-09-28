Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas, police say

Prince William County Police officers responded to the area of Balls Ford Road near Coppermine Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:02 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 2022 GMC Terrain was driving eastbound on Balls Ford Road when the car hit a pedestrian. Police say that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road with traffic. The driver of the GMC Terrain remained at the scene and provided first aid to the pedestrian until first responders arrived, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the pedestrian is currently believed to be a 63-year-old man. His identity is not yet confirmed and police are working to notify his next of kin.

The driver has been identified as a 39-year-old woman from Cherry Valley, N.Y.

Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in this crash, according to police.

