Athens County, OH

Press release: Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Editor's note: The following is a copy of a press release issued by Athens County Commission Jill Thompson regarding the incident during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. It has only been edited for formatting.

Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts

[Athens, Ohio, September 27, 2022] For those that cannot afford to pay, the Courts have some ability to order a public defender in criminal cases. The county pays the costs for the assigned attorneys first, and some of those expenses are reimbursed by the State.

Recently, one of the county commissioners discovered that the county has not been getting the reimbursements for cases in the Athens County Municipal Court. The commissioner said the reimbursements stopped coming in April of 2019, while the reimbursements for Common Pleas public defender cases have still been coming in. His thoughts on the possible cause, however, are not right, according to Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson.

“I was surprised this morning while in a public meeting when the commissioner said the problems were the cause of my office,” says Auditor Thompson. “I am disappointed he decided to lay blame without asking for all of the facts.

“The commissioner has said it is either due to our new accounting system; or, due to a change of employees in my office,” Thompson says. “This simply ignores the fact that the account system went into use a year earlier, in 2018; and the new clerk the commission referred to started in 2020, a year after the questioned time period. Both of which the commissioner knew already.”

After reviewing what really happened, Auditor Thompson discovered that the municipal court just was not submitting for the reimbursements.

Auditor Thompson explains, “Our Common Pleas courts submit claims and supporting documents to my office whenever they believe the costs are eligible to be reimbursed. I then forward those submissions to the state. For whatever reason, the municipal court had simply not filed for reimbursement.”

Auditor Thompson went on to say, “My role in this is only to forward the reimbursement requests to the State. I have no authority to audit the submissions; question the Court on what types of cases they hear; nor ask the Court to open its books so I can determine if a case might be eligible for reimbursement. I do not know what is eligible and what is not. Those are matters for the courts.”

Comments / 0

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

