Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue to grow
BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming to the parish's Unified Development Code, but some worry they're not coming fast enough, as growth continues in a part of Baton Rouge that has a known flooding problem. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Autumn and Winter Gardens — two neighborhoods...
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
wbrz.com
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered. It was a very emotional meeting as the crowd voiced their opinions loudly, and one person even...
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
wbrz.com
40 years after a Livingston train derailment evacuated thousands, one business owner says he held his ground
LIVINGSTON - Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of a train derailment that forced thousands out of their home, but one business owner never left. Early on the morning of September 28th, 1982, nearly 40 train cars derailed near Livingston. “I got a phone call at about 4:30 in the a.m.,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
St. Helena imposes moratorium on carbon capture injection wells; Livingston debates issue
St. Helena’s police jury passed a year-long moratorium Tuesday night on construction of injection wells used in carbon capture, the latest move among southeast Louisiana parishes echoing growing concern about the technology. Carbon capture and storage is a process that takes the carbon from an industrial site and injects...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Renovations at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville branch move forward
Donaldsonville residents will notice more programming this fall at Ascension Parish Library. With plans for ACT workshops for high school students, free legal help from attorneys, author visits, and seasonal crafts, the library is ready to reconnect with community members. The library also continues its partnership with the sheriff’s office,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales. The...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year
The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
brproud.com
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
Comments / 0