Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Flood Control#Fish#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
News Break
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Renovations at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville branch move forward

Donaldsonville residents will notice more programming this fall at Ascension Parish Library. With plans for ACT workshops for high school students, free legal help from attorneys, author visits, and seasonal crafts, the library is ready to reconnect with community members. The library also continues its partnership with the sheriff’s office,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
SORRENTO, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year

The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

