Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO