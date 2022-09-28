Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name. In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Mia Yim And Others' Impact Contracts Coming Up Soon
Mia Yim made her return to Impact back in May at the Under Siege event. At the time, it was reported by Fightful that this was not a long-term deal, but an exact expiration date hadn't been confirmed. Now we have more information on Yim's Impact contract, as well as those of a few other performers.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Finn Balor
The WWE creative team reportedly has "significant plans" in place for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, Balor is "a strong favorite of the new leadership group" spearheaded by Triple H, and there is an expectation that the leader of Judgment Day will "play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley On How Backstage WWE Atmosphere Has Changed Under Triple H
Triple H took over the reins at WWE in the wake of former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company in July, and it appears that the recent shift in power has been welcomed by at least one former champion. Former "RAW" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Names WWE Stars He'd Like To Face In The Fight Pit
There are two big-name wrestlers Ken Shamrock would want to take down if he ever found himself inside a steel cage again. The former UFC fighter-turned-WWE wrestler recently named the two stars after a fan on Twitter asked him about his dream opponents for a Fight Pit Match. Similar to a Steel Cage Match, a Fight Pit Match involves the ring being surrounded by the same cage structure, but a wrestler can only win by submission or knockout — not by pinfall, and not by escaping the cage. Shamrock replied that he'd like to face Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar in the WWE's Fight Pit, if he were to face one current and one former star in such a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Bold Claim About Pro Wrestling Fans Versus MMA Fans
Ronda Rousey made her way over to the world of professional wrestling following her becoming the first woman to hold a championship in the UFC, moving over from the world of real brawls inside an octagon to scripted, pre-determined matches inside a squared circle. While there are similarities between pro wrestling and MMA such as physicality and both having possible submission outcomes, they are vastly different in other areas. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion discussed one area in which the wrestling and MMA worlds are different.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (09/30) - Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Vs. Ricochet And Madcap Moss, Bayley Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Addresses The Future Of Malakai Black
Malakai Black's future in professional wrestling has been the subject of a number of rumors and tons of speculation recently. There were claims that he, and his House of Black cohort Buddy Matthews, had designs on leaving AEW and potentially rejoining WWE. This came after Black made it clear in a personal statement that he was taking time away from the business. However, Black was forced to address the situation yet again, going live on Instagram to insist that he is not leaving the company amidst unconfirmed reports that had him receiving a conditional release.
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Addresses Whether Daddy Ass Will Be Part Of WWE's DX Reunion
On October 10th, D-Generation X will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on "Monday Night Raw." However, some fans have been wondering how many of the members of the group will be involved. The group saw massive success during the Attitude Era, as they were one of the main talking points during the Monday Night Wars. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg all currently work for WWE so their involvement seem obvious. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will also be a part of the celebration but some fans are wondering whether the forbidden door could open, allowing the former Billy Gunn, now Daddy Ass in AEW, to join in on the fun as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE News On Randy Orton's Injury
Randy Orton has been out of action since RKBro's match against The Usos on the May 20, 2022, edition of "WWE SmackDown," in a match that Unified RKBro's "Raw" Tag Team Championships and The Usos' "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The Usos walked away with the win and following the match, The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns attacked RKBro, with this being the last time Orton has been seen live to this day. Orton's last appearance came during John Cena's 20th anniversary with WWE on the June 27, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," when he sent in a video congratulating Cena on 20 years within the organization.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Shares Photo Of 'TWO GOATS'
If you are scrolling through your social feeds, no, that's not a picture of Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson. Zayn took to Twitter today to share a small glimpse at his day-to-day life on the road for WWE, as he often does. This time, the 'Honorary Uce' appeared to be spending his morning at some kind of farm or petting zoo and snapped a pic of himself posing with an actual handsome goat. "TWO GOATS" read the caption above the photo.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Makes Request Of WWE
With Halloween on the horizon in various countries around the world, it's interesting to look back at the spooky, horror-inspired characters that made an impact on professional wrestling, such as The Undertaker, Kane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and others. One persona that might not get the same recognition, however, is The Boogeyman, who terrified kids growing up during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE with his weird gyrations, creepy nursery rhymes, and of course, tendency to eat live worms.
Comments / 0