University of Buffalo scientists have undertaken a study that shows a process to reverse aging in muscle cells. Aging in muscle cells is a function of a cell itself, not being able to divide and repair itself. The process is known as cellular senescence, and it happens during aging. This study found that by the overexpression of a particular protein called NANOG, the cell does not have be reset to a different state to reverse aging.
Researchers came up with a new method to make the brain organoid "Brainier"
Put human stem cells in a lab dish with the proper nutrients, and they'll form a mini-brain, also known as an organoid, a semi-organized clump of cells. Now researchers from UCLA have come up with a new method to create tiny brain organoids from stem cells. The well-structured and high-quality organoids are only one to five millimeters in diameter. The study will help scientists to better understand neurological disorders in humans.
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
