Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Phys.org
Discovery of new nanowire assembly process could enable more powerful computer chips
Researchers from Oxford University's Department of Materials have developed a technique to precisely manipulate and place nanowires with sub-micron accuracy. This discovery could accelerate the development of even smaller and more powerful computer chips. In a newly published study, a team of researchers in Oxford University's Department of Materials led...
Phys.org
Drawing data at the nanometer scale
A method to draw data in an area smaller than 10 nanometers has been proposed in a recent study published in Physical Review Letters. A joint research team led by Professor Daesu Lee (Department of Physics) of POSTECH, Professor Se Young Park (Department of Physics) at Soongsil University, and Dr. Ji Hye Lee (Department of Physics and Astronomy) of Seoul National University has proposed a method for densely storing data by "poking" with a sharp probe. This method utilizes a material in the metastable state, whose properties change easily even with slight stimulation.
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Phys.org
Team designs system to create bioplastics
A team of Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists has developed a system that uses carbon dioxide, CO2, to produce biodegradable plastics, or bioplastics, that could replace the nondegradable plastics used today. The research addresses two challenges: the accumulation of nondegradable plastics and the remediation of greenhouse gas emissions. Published Sept....
TechCrunch
Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka
The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
Phys.org
Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-confined antimony via electrolyte regulation
Potassium-ion batteries (PIBs) have been considered one of the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) because of their competitive energy density with significantly low production costs. Moreover, alloy-type materials are expected to be the high-performance anode of PIBs owing to their intrinsic chemical stability and high theoretical specific capacity. Unfortunately, severe incompatibility between the active alloy-type materials and electrolytes, especially for the formation of unstable solid-electrolyte interfacial (SEI) films, often leads to insufficient cycle life.
Phys.org
New property valuation technique delivers more accurate predictions using machine learning and big data
Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed a machine learning technique that makes property valuation more transparent, reliable, and practical, with the ability to accurately model the impact of urban development decisions on property prices. The technique was created and validated using over 30 years of historical sale...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Scientists want to use a mineral to detect nuclear exposure in space
According to a recent study published in the Materials Horizon journal in September, researchers have just discovered a unique and novel intelligence property of hackmanite called gamma exposure memory. The finding could allow hackmanite as a radiation detector- including applications in space. Plans for a UV radiation detector to be...
Phys.org
Optimized photoacoustic cell helps reduce effects of coherent and incoherent noises
A team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a high-sensitivity differential Helmholtz photoacoustic cell and successfully applied it to methane detection. Relevant results were published in Optics Express. Photoacoustic spectroscopy is an indirect absorption spectroscopy technique, which obtains gas concentration by...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., Investigating New Commercial and Government Markets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Air-Independent Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Systems
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today revealed that it is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005355/en/ Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through hydrogen fuel cells in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Machine learning helps scientists peer (a second) into the future
The past may be a fixed and immutable point, but with the help of machine learning, the future can at times be more easily divined. Using a new type of machine learning method called next generation reservoir computing, researchers at The Ohio State University have recently found a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal chaotic systems—such as changes in Earth's weather—that are particularly complex for scientists to forecast.
Phys.org
Researchers develop ultra-strong aerogels with materials used in bullet-proof vests
Aerogels are lightweight materials with extensive microscale pores, which could be used in thermal insulation, energy devices, aerospace structures, as well as emerging technologies of flexible electronics. However, traditional aerogels based on ceramics tend to be brittle, which limits their performance in load-bearing structures. Due to restrictions posed by their building blocks, recently developed classes of polymeric aerogels can only achieve high mechanical strength by sacrificing their structural porosity or lightweight characteristics.
Phys.org
Engineering robust and scalable molecular qubits
The concept of "symmetry" is essential to fundamental physics: a crucial element in everything from subatomic particles to macroscopic crystals. Accordingly, a lack of symmetry—or asymmetry—can drastically affect the properties of a given system. Qubits, the quantum analog of computer bits for quantum computers, are extremely sensitive—the barest...
Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report
SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, announces that its article has been included in TM Forum’s benchmark report “Telco Revenue Growth: Taking It to the Next Level”. The report investigates the primary sectors and services affecting communications service providers (CSPs) and the areas of growth and decline. It draws on research collected from 33 of the world’s largest operators and serves as a source of valuable information about factors influencing successful telco-to-techco transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005236/en/ Nexign’s Article Included in TM Forum’s Benchmark Report (Photo: Business Wire)
New Prototype Device Harvests Water From The Air to Make Hydrogen Fuel
Hydrogen has huge potential as a clean fuel: it's abundant (mainly in compounds like water), it doesn't produce any damaging emissions, and it can also be used to store energy from solar, wind, and tidal sources. There are challenges in producing enough of the stuff in a practical and affordable way, however. Splitting hydrogen from water can require complicated technology and also relies on pure freshwater – not something that's plentifully available everywhere. Now, scientists have come up with a new prototype device that can harvest water from humid air, before splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. What's more, it's capable of operating in...
3printr.com
AM Metal Powder Market size to reach USD 1,825 million by 2030
As per the latest research conducted by Global Market Insights Inc., the global additive manufacturing with metal powders market size is estimated to surpass USD 1,825 million by 2030. Some of the prominent steps taken by industry contenders include mergers, acquisitions, and product developments. Many companies are also participating in trade conferences for enhancing their business prospects.
Phys.org
Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say
Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
