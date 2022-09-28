ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Abbott Elementary’ star Janelle James on Gritty, Beyoncé and why we all want to be Principal Ava

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Ava Coleman has finally met her match.

In Wednesday’s episode of ABC's hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” (9 EDT/PDT), which returned for Season 2 last week, Janelle James’ inept Principal Ava hosts a “Shark Tank” -style competition for teachers to win grant money. Her fellow “shark” is none other than pint-sized terror Courtney (Lela Hoffmeister), a student whom Ava considers both a protégé and nemesis.

“Competing with a kid is very Ava,” James says. "That tiny actress is super cute and professional. We have a picture of us together in character and we do look like peas in a pod. We have the same type of mischievous smile, which I didn't realize until I took this role. Every time I smile, I look like I'm up to something."

'Abbott Elementary' sparks fan fervor: Quinta Brunson talks ABC comedy

Unbothered and unfiltered, Principal Ava quickly became the most quoted "Abbott" character during the show’s breakout first season, thanks in part to her ruthless put-downs and trend-chasing schemes. (“I’ve done everything I possibly can to make my phone think I’m 22. I haven’t used capital letters in years,” she says.)

It's James' first major TV role after stints acting on HBO's "Crashing," and writing for Showtime's "Black Monday" and BET's "The Rundown with Robin Thede." Born in the Virgin Islands, she went to school for fashion design before discovering stand-up and has since toured with Chris Rock and Amy Schumer.

'This is what believing looks like': Sheryl Lee Ralph schools Emmys with 'Abbott Elementary' win

"Abbott" won three Emmy Awards this month, including outstanding comedy writing (by creator and star Quinta Brunson) and best comedy supporting actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph). James, who was also nominated for an Emmy, talks to USA TODAY about the new season and why we all really love Ava.

Question: What do you remember about having Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty on set for the Season 2 premiere?

Answer: I don't follow sports, much less hockey, so I only kind of knew him. We met the person inside first and then he put on the costume, so that was like a separation. You never meet the guy in the costume, you know? He was a super chill, regular guy. And he's way bigger than I thought he would be – Gritty, not the guy. (Laughs.) He was coming down the hallway and it was kind of a nightmare scenario if you don't know what's happening.

My favorite line from the episode was Ava bragging that she had a hookah flavor named after her. (“Ava-lade: Notes of malt liquor and marmalade.") What inspired that joke?

Over the summer, a couple people made specialty Ava Coleman drinks and I think the idea came from that. A lot of bartenders were tagging me and the show, saying they've made signature Ava drinks. I think one of them had Kahlúa? I'm not a big drinker, so I wouldn't know. But some of them were really fancy, with smoke coming out of them.

Which Ava one-liner do people quote back to you the most?

Oh, "Let me back my tasty *** up," which makes me happy because it was my first improv line. A lot of the stuff comes to us already funny on paper, so I don't improv a lot. I mean, I feel like everything I say is funny. (Laughs.) I'm not on screen that much, so when I do come in, I gotta hit. That's my thinking, and it's the same thinking that I take from stand-up, which is my background.

One of my favorite jokes – which I think people don't catch until (they) rewatch – is, "Damn, last time I was up this early was to cuss out the mailman. Don't need all those bills coming." It's just so random and out of nowhere, like, "What is she talking about?" Those are the kinds of jokes I like.

Why do you think Ava has become such a fan favorite?

No. 1, she's hilarious. No. 2, she represents a real person. Everyone has worked with a boss like this at some point. And No. 3, I think people all secretly want to be a narcissistic layabout, you know what I mean? (Laughs.) Like, "Oh, that person says what she's thinking all the time. Don't we all wish we could say and do that? Especially in the workplace, I could just tell everybody what I think about them." She fulfills that hidden desire in people.

Writer Hunter Harris tweeted that she can't wait for Ava to get ahold of Beyoncé's "Renaissance." What do you think would be her favorite song off the album?

Ooh, Ava's favorite. "I'm That Girl," which is the opener, just to pump herself up going out. Then on the way to the function, "Cuff It." And then, people forget this, but Ava is also a church girl. In the episode when you find out she blackmailed the superintendent, it's because they all go to the same church. So "Church Girl" is definitely in the mix. And then coming home, "Alien Superstar." So it's not really a favorite song – "what's the playlist?" is the real question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpCR0_0iDhQMLB00
Janelle James accepts a best supporting actress award for "Abbott Elementary" at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable in Beverly Hills, California, last month. Kevin Winter, Getty Images

So many of us were rooting for you at the Emmys, but it was also wonderful to see your co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph get her moment. What was it like being in the room and hearing her speech?

Honestly, I didn't even hear it. I was so just like, "Oh my God, I'm at the Emmys." I know her initial shock and I knew I had to help her get up to the stage, but I didn't even hear. I was just looking around at everyone else's reactions to it, like, "Oh my God, there's Lizzo!" I was there with my best friend, whom I started comedy (with) 11 years ago, and we were just tripping over the fact we were at the Emmys. I still haven't stopped tripping over that fact. And I'm proud of Sheryl, I'm happy for her: A win for her is a win for the show. We're an Emmy-winning show now.

When you started doing stand-up in Champaign, Illinois, could you have imagined all this? (In addition to "Abbott," James also hosts the ABC game show "The Final Straw.")

No. I was like, "Oh, if I could headline the Chuckle Hut one day and get paid more than $500, that would be amazing" because that's all I knew when I started. Something that allows me to use my wit and be myself – I've just always been looking for that. I don't have goals. (Laughs.) I really just keep myself open to whatever comes and do my best.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Abbott Elementary' star Janelle James on Gritty, Beyoncé and why we all want to be Principal Ava

Community Policy