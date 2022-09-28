ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM delays return-to-office plan to 2023, just days after it said staff would be required to come back this year

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Nic Antaya / Stringer / Getty Images

  • GM pushed back its return-to-office plans, just days after telling staff they'd have to come in.
  • On Friday, the company told staff to expect to return at least three days a week this year.
  • But a memo sent the following Tuesday said the change will not begin before the first quarter of 2023.

General Motors has walked back a call for corporate staff to return to the office later this year, less than a week after announcing it to workers.

On Friday, the company told corporate staff that are currently working remotely that they'd be expected to work in person at least three days a week , starting later this year.

However, in a memo seen by Insider, senior leaders walked back the plans on Tuesday, telling workers that the change will not begin before the first quarter of 2023. The "clarification" came after dialogue that had taken place since Friday's announcement, GM said.

Executives also have no plans to mandate which days employees return, and instead will leave the decision to individual teams and managers, GM said.

"As we move to a more regular in-person work cycle, our plan is to collaboratively design the solution that best balances the needs of the enterprise with the needs of employees. We're spending the next few weeks listening to feedback and will work to incorporate it into our plans," a GM spokesperson told Insider.

Workers across various industries have been enjoying greater flexibility following the widespread shift to remote work during the pandemic. However, this has sometimes caused tension between their bosses who want them to return to the office.

As a major manufacturer, a significant part of GM's workforce work in factories or in roles that require them to work on the premises. But others have the flexibility to choose how and where they work, under CEO Mary Barra's "Work Appropriately" plan announced in 2021.

Around 2,300 people work at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, GM's global headquarters, according to the company's website.

GM is among several high-profile companies to have faced challenges getting staff to return. Some Apple staffers have been fighting CEO Tim Cook's call for them to return to the office at least three days a week .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Nikola Badger Pickup Would Have Had All GM Parts, Components

Scott Damman, a senior manager at General Motors who was assigned to work with Nikola as part of the rocky partnership between the two organizations, recently testified that the Nikola Badger EV pickup was to be built without a single Nikola part. Previously, Nikola founder Trevor Milton stated in September...
Meta reportedly suspends all hiring, warns staff of possible layoffs

As with many other industries, the tech sector has been feeling the squeeze of the global economic slowdown this year. Meta isn't immune to that. Reports in May suggested that the company would slow down the rate of new hires this year. Now, Bloomberg reports that Meta has put all hiring on hold.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Tim Cook
GM walks back plan to return salaried workers to the office

If you’re sitting at home reading this on a short break from your remote job, pour out a little coffee for the confusion that salaried employees at General Motors are enduring. Last week executives at the Detroit auto giant dropped an unexpected announcement that it wanted to see workers in the office at least three days a week. Yesterday, management backed down from that claim, saying it would not change its “work appropriately” framework before 2023.
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor blames soaring corporate profits for inflation and says the US government should consider directly controlling prices

Corporate greed, not wages, is fueling inflation, says former President Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor. Robert Reich says antitrust enforcement — and potentially price controls — are needed to combat inflation. Economists disagree on whether these measures would be effective. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might not...
Cadillac Lyriq Gets Recalled For Touchscreen That Goes Blank

Cadillac has already issued a stop-sale order for its first electric vehicle, the Lyriq, after discovering a defect with the infotainment system's screen. This is the first recall for the Lyriq electric SUV, for which customer deliveries started only recently (Debut Edition models only). Fortunately for Cadillac, there aren't that many Lyriq SUVs on US roads, as suggested by the recall notice that includes just 186 units.
GM pushes back return-to-office plan amid employee resistance

Veteran automaker General Motors has pushed back the start of its return-to-office plan. The decision was reportedly made amidst criticisms from company employees. GM’s return-to-office plan was outlined in a memo last week. According to the plan, employees must be physically present at the automaker’s brick-and-mortar offices at least three days a week.
Wall Street firms fined $1.8bn over staff messages

Some of Wall Street biggest companies have been fined a total of $1.8bn (£1.7bn) by US financial watchdogs after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the investigation uncovered "pervasive off-channel communications". Barclays, UBS and Goldman Sachs were...
