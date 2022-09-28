Domtar Takes Note of the CNESST Investigation Report

WINDSOR, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

Domtar has received a copy of the investigation report issued by the Commission des normes de l’équité de la santé et sécurité au travail (CNESST) concerning the scaffolding collapse that occurred in the digester on October 26, 2021 at its Windsor mill.

″ Eleven months after the accident, our thoughts continue to be with the families and loved ones affected by this unfortunate event ,” said Sylvain Bricault, General Manager of the Domtar Windsor mill. ” At Domtar, health and safety is one of our core values and we will continue to make every effort to ensure a safe work environment ,” added Mr. Bricault.

Domtar contracts the engineering design, assembly, inspection, and regulatory certification of this kind of scaffolding work to specialized scaffolding companies. Domtar hopes that the findings of the CNESST will serve to improve practices in the scaffolding industry in order to prevent such events from reoccurring in the future.

Domtar would like to thank once again all those who worked tirelessly to provide aid, as well as those who assisted in the investigation process.

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 5,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

