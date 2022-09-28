Read full article on original website
Kati Miller
2d ago
I feel for all involved in this. I know first hand how horrible the Sun is. I wear perception sunglasses and there is a lot of times I still can't see the road or what not because the Sun is too strong.. I pray for all..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WANE-TV
3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves 1 injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital. Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the city Wednesday night. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
WNDU
Mishawaka bank robbery suspect charged with multiple other armed robberies in Michiana
(WNDU) - The man arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a bank in Mishawaka earlier this week has been charged in connection with multiple other robberies that occurred within less than a week’s time. Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend, is accused of robbing Smith’s Food Mart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
22 WSBT
Fire destroys LaPorte County home
A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
Comments / 3